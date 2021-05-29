MANTEO — Barnhill Contracting Company hosted a topping out ceremony on Tuesday to commemorate the last piece of steel being erected for the new academic building on College of The Albemarle’s Dare County campus.
Following opening remarks by Clint Hardison, project manager for Barnhill Contracting Company, Dare officials, as well as staff members from COA, Boomerang Design and Barnhill, were all invited to sign their names on the final piece of steel before it was lifted from the ground and secured into place above what will ultimately be an entrance to the facility upon its completion.
“The last member of steel being set symbolizes not the highest point but the entrance to a future that the College of The Albemarle’s education will provide,” Hardison said.
Hardison also noted that 27,000 onsite working hours have gone into construction of the facility to date, zero hours have been lost to accidents onsite, and the project is currently tracking at more than 35 percent complete.
A groundbreaking ceremony was previously held on Dec. 10, 2020, and construction of the two-story 36,500-square-foot building began in early 2021. The state-of-the-art, modern facility was designed by Raleigh-based architectural firm Boomerang Design with construction performed by Barnhill Contracting Company’s Eastern Division.
Construction of the building is slated to be completed in February, and COA is currently scheduled to begin offering programs to students at the new academic building in the fall 2022 semester.
According to Dare Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard, Tuesday’s topping out ceremony marked another important milestone in the project, which has been a top priority and focus of Dare commissioners for several years.
“Watching that final piece of steel being put into place today was an incredibly exciting moment for everyone who has been involved with this project since the very beginning,” he said. “So many people have played such integral roles in the vision, design, construction and management of this facility over the past couple of years, and I know we are all very much looking forward to the day that the doors officially open at this state-of-the-art academic building whose structural completion we are celebrating here today.”