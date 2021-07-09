EDENTON — The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education has approved a design for the new John A. Holmes High School that the architect says will honor Edenton’s historic architecture while also setting the stage for the future.
Rick Ott of M.B. Kahn Construction and Mary Brehler of architectural firm LS3P presented the schematic design to the Board of Education Tuesday and the board approved the design.
The vote was 5-1, with board member Gil Burroughs voting against it.
Chowan County officials and Edenton-Chowan Schools officials are eyeing a budget for constructing the new school that won’t exceed $50 million.
Burroughs said the schematic design is a statement of priorities and he believes it places too much priority on athletic facilities.
A 1,200-plus-seat gym is “overkill,” Burroughs said. He said the board is telling the community that a soccer field on campus and two gyms — one of which would seat more than 1,200 people — are of greater priority than the community’s need for a swimming pool.
“The one thing that we don’t have is a pool,” Burroughs said.
Burroughs said in a phone interview that most school officials thought the county would not support construction of a pool so it wasn’t even included in the proposal. But he said the community needs a pool and the high school needs one for its swim team.
Ott said he is pleased with the progress of the project to this point.
“I think it’s going in the right direction,” he said of the project in his comments to the school board.
Ott assured the board that he is managing the process with a view to staying within budget. School and county officials have expressed their intent to keep the project’s costs from exceeding $50 million.
“Construction cost is of utmost concern to us,” Ott said.
Ott said he is in the beginning stages of developing a safety plan for students, staff and visitors. The safety plan will be in place before the first shovel-ful of dirt is turned, he said.
Ott said he has never had a student injured on a project and he doesn’t intend to have it happen with this one.
Building a new school on a campus that is occupied is a big challenge and will drive many of the decisions about how the work is done and when it is scheduled, Ott explained.
Brehler reported to the board on the design process so far and how she has sought to incorporate feedback she has received from the community, including parents, staff, students and other citizens.
“The Broad Street facade will feature the traditional proportions, symmetry, entry columns, classical ornamentation, and brick detailing that reflect Edenton’s history and charm,” the presentation states. “Modern wings will bookend the monumental entry with references to timeless industrial mill spaces. The architectural language of the rear facade will be an inversion of the front, primarily defined by contemporary elements with nods to Edenton’s historic architectural details.”
Brehler told the board that recent revisions to the design based on feedback include private entrances to the nursing rooms, and “calming rooms” next to the main office. Consideration is being given now to the possibility of some single-use unisex bathrooms in addition to the group toilets, she said.
Plans include a “history wall” near the main entrance that would help tell the history of Edenton and Chowan County. Brehler said it would be almost like a museum exhibit as visitors enter the school.