...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Camden County High School’s Coast Guard Junior Leadership Program defeated Pueblo County AJROTC team 1034.9 to 930.8 in recent competition in the 2023 National Air Rifle New Shooter League.
Camden was led by Alexis McCoy, who shot a 275.9. Other Camden team members included Chloe Fredrick, Gabe Frisbie and Kaden Cartier.
Pueblo County AJROTC, which is from Pueblo, Colorodo, was led by Delaney Augon who shot a 263.5. Other Pueblo team members included Cheyanne Ainsworth , Allison French and Carmen Sommers.
Overall, Camden finished the regular season with a 4-3 record, good enough for 13th place. Pueblo County AJROTC also finished with a 3-4 record but in 29th place.
Both teams competed in the National Air Rifle “New Shooter” League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league exclusive to athletes in their first year of competition. Teams are from high schools and junior rifle clubs from across the United States.
Over 10 weeks each team competes in eight games. Each week, each team is paired with another team with a near equal skill level.
In each game the teams compete in what is known as a three-position air rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic rifle competitions but adapted to high school age athletes.
Each athlete gets 10 shots in three different shooting positions: prone, standing and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete’s total. The team score is comprised of the best score from the four athletes from each team.