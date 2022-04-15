Camden Middle School and JP Knapp Early College were the divisional winners in the first-ever North Carolina Science Olympiad Elizabeth City Regional Tournament held at College of The Albemarle last month.
Camden Middle placed first in Division B, the middle school competition held March 19 at COA-Elizabeth City, while JP Knapp finished first in Division C, the high school competition
The first-ever regional tournament provided area middle and high school Science Olympiad teams in the area with a site to compete in various construction events, including the Wright Stuff, Sounds of Music, Trajectory/Storm the Castle, and Bridges & Bottle Rockets.
This year's tournament was a hybrid event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students competed in content events at their schools on Feb. 5. They then competed in construction events at COA on March 19.
Taking second place in Division B of the tournament was Moyock Middle School. River Road Middle School took third place and won the Spirit Award.
In Division C, Currituck County High School Varsity took second place while the school's Junior Varsity team took third place. Besides winning first place, JP Knapp also won the Spirit Award for its division.
Camden Middle, JP Knapp and the Currituck High School Varsity teams will now compete in the NC Science Olympiad State Tournament on April 22-23 at NC State University in Raleigh. Individual 1st place winners from Moyock Middle and River Road middle schools will also be competing at the state tourney.
The regional tournament is a result of the partnership between the NC Science Olympiad and COA to create a Science Olympiad institute for new teams at COA-Elizabeth City. The institute was part of the Science Olympiad Equitable Inclusion Program, which helps schools in counties historically underrepresented in the Science Olympiad program create after-school teams. Camden Middle and River Road Middle are newly formed teams that participated in the new team's coaches clinic at COA-Elizabeth City this past fall.
"College of The Albemarle is excited to partner with the NC Science Olympiad and assist in growing teams among rural and minority students in eastern North Carolina," said Lisa Meads, dean of arts and sciences at COA. "The excitement on campus during the first-ever Elizabeth City Regional Tournament was electrifying. It is exciting to see students thriving in STEM activities, and we wish all the state tournament competitors the best of luck."
The Science Olympiad Equitable Inclusion Program is made possible with support from the Burroughs Wellcome Foundation and the North Carolina Science, Mathematics, and Technology Education Center.