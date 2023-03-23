Two area schools were among the three overall winners in the North Carolina Science Olympiad Elizabeth City Regional Competition held at College of The Albemarle earlier this month.

Camden Middle School was the overall winner in Division B of the competition held March 4. J.P. Knapp Early College High School was the overall Varsity winner in Division C while The Epiphany School of Global Studies Upper School of New Bern was the overall Junior Varsity winner in Division C. 