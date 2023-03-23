Camden County Middle School's North Carolina Science Olympiad team was the overall winner in Division B at the Regional Competition held at College of The Albemarle Saturday, March 4. The team will now compete in the state-level Science Olympiad to be held at North Carolina State University on April 21-22.
J.P. Knapp Early College High School's North Carolina Science Olympiad team was the overall Varsity winner in Division C at the Olympiad Regional Competition held at College of The Albemarle Saturday, March 4. The team will now compete in the state-level Science Olympiad to be held at North Carolina State University on April 21-22.
Two area schools were among the three overall winners in the North Carolina Science Olympiad Elizabeth City Regional Competition held at College of The Albemarle earlier this month.
Camden Middle School was the overall winner in Division B of the competition held March 4. J.P. Knapp Early College High School was the overall Varsity winner in Division C while The Epiphany School of Global Studies Upper School of New Bern was the overall Junior Varsity winner in Division C.
All three winning teams will advance to the state-level Science Olympiad to be held at North Carolina State University on April 21-22.
Other schools that sent teams to the competition included Currituck County Middle School, Moyock Middle School and Pocosin Innovative Charter School in Division B; J.P. Knapp Early College in Division C's Junior Varsity competition; and Camden County High School, Currituck County High School and The Epiphany School of Global Studies Upper School in Division C's Varsity competition.
Sponsored by NCSU, the North Carolina Science Olympiad is designed to spur student interest in science and technology through competitive team-based events. According to a press release, the competition is divided into divisions based on grade level. Topics in the competition ranged from astronomy and meteorology to robotics and bridge building.
"The ultimate goal of the (North Carolina Science Olympiad) is to foster a greater appreciation for science and technology among students through hands-on experience and real-world applications," the release states. "The program also encourages teamwork, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills (which are) essential for success in all aspects of life."
Several other awards were handed out at the competition. Pocosin Innovative Charter School won the Division B Spirit Award while J.P. Knapp won the Spirit Award in Division C. The Spirit Awards were voted on by event volunteers and presented to the school "exhibiting the most team spirit" during the tournament, the release stated.
Beth Egbert, who teaches biology and chemistry at COA, also was recognized with the NCSO Volunteer Award. In addition to serving as event leader for three different events during the competition, she also helped set up for both the March 4 event and a Science Olympiad Build Clinic at COA in January.
Lisa Meads, COA dean of Arts and Sciences and NCSO Regional Tournament director, coordinated the competition and COA faculty, staff and volunteers helped with everything from setting up events, leading events, and assisting with scoring.