CAMDEN — Camden County High School recently defeated Seneca MCJROTC 1065.0 to 764.1 in the 2023 National Air Rifle New Shooter League.

Camden was led by Chloe Fredrick, who shot a 269.8. The other Camden team members were Gabe Frisbie, Alexis McCoy and Kaden Cartier. The Camden team is coached by Lyndon Dupree.