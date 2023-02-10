CAMDEN — Camden County High School recently defeated Seneca MCJROTC 1065.0 to 764.1 in the 2023 National Air Rifle New Shooter League.
Camden was led by Chloe Fredrick, who shot a 269.8. The other Camden team members were Gabe Frisbie, Alexis McCoy and Kaden Cartier. The Camden team is coached by Lyndon Dupree.
Following the victory, Camden High School has a 1-0 record and is ranked third in the league.
Camden will next compete against South Brunswick AJROTC from Southport. South Brunswick AJROTC currently has a 0-1 record.
Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the Air Rifle New Shooter League is a national league for athletes in their first year of competition. Teams are from high schools and junior rifle clubs from across the U.S.
Each team competes in eight games over a 10-week period. Each week, each team is paired with another team with a near equal skill level.
In each game the teams compete in what is known as a Three-Position Air Rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic Rifle competitions but adapted for high school-age athletes. Each athlete shoots 10 shots in three different shooting positions: prone, standing and kneeling.
Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete’s total score. The team score is comprised of the scores of best four athletes from each team.