Camden County Schools social worker Alysia Mizelle has been named the Northeast Regional Social Worker of the Year for the 2019-20 school year.
Each year school social workers are nominated by their peers for the regional social worker award. Following her nomination, Mizelle completed a portfolio and a video of her work.
Winning the award at the regional level allowed Mizelle to compete for the North Carolina Social Worker of the Year award. While she did not win the award, Mizelle said she was honored to win the regional award for the second time. She also said it was an honor to be recognized for doing something she loves.
In addition to her recognition at the awards ceremony, Mizelle was also recognized with a “Board Spotlight” by the Camden Board of Education at its meeting last month.