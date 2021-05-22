Four students from Jennifer Glass’ environmental science class at Camden County High School recently helped a Green Saves Green river water sampling team collect water samples and test dissolved oxygen and salinity at three sites on the Little River.
The students were Cole Lewin, Erik Bohn, Emely Arredondo and Emily Bohn. School bus driver Dorothee Rotunda also went on the pontoon boat ride.
Samples were pulled from Halls Creek, Nixonton Bay and Deep Creek of the Little River while at the same time other volunteer teams were collecting samples from Symonds Creek, New Begun Creek, Knobbs Creek, Charles Creek and Cobb Creek off the Pasquotank River.
Samples are collected monthly from May through October and mailed to the N.C. Department of Agriculture in Raleigh to test for nitrogen, phosphorous and other items to determine the health of the rivers. The sampling is particularly beneficial following the formation of blue-green algae blooms on area waterways in 2017 and 2019.
Green Saves Green officials said they appreciated the Camden students’ help in the group’s ongoing project to monitor local waterways.
Espinal earns degree from UM Global Campus
Thomas Angel Espinal of Camden earned a bachelor of science in computer networks and cybersecurity, graduating cum laude, from the University of Maryland Global Campus. The university, which is based in Adelphi, Maryland, held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the Class of 2021.
SNHU names locals to Dean, President lists
Four area residents have been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2021 President’s List. They include Nicholas Stroh, Carissa Brimer and Joni Barefoot of Elizabeth City and Arielle Keller of Grandy.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of at least 3.700 are eligible for SNHU’s President’s List.
Samuel Boyer of Elizabeth City has been named to SNHU’s Winter 2021 Dean’s List. Full-time students are eligible for the list if they earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit university based in Manchester, New Hampshire.