EDENTON — If current health trends continue in a positive direction, Chowan Middle School will move next month to in-person learning four days a week, Edenton-Chowan School officials said.
The school is on track to move to Plan A under the state’s school reopening plan on April 12, Superintendent Michael Sasscer said in a press release. Plan A allows for minimal social distancing in classrooms and on buses, but maintains all other health protocols such as face coverings.
Under the plan, parents will have the option of choosing for their children either in-classroom learning four days a week or remote learning. Wednesday will remain a remote learning day for all students. Students whose families choose the remote learning option will complete the school year with that method of instruction.
John A. Holmes High School will not move to Plan A this year but finish the school year under the current choice model, Edenton-Chowan officials said. The district cited advanced placement testing in early May followed by end-of-course testing as reasons not to disrupt how high school students are currently learning.
The district said school staff continue to identify student needs and make appropriate accommodations for the return to in-person learning. The next step will be finding out student transportation needs and making necessary adjustments to bus routes.
Sasscer expressed his appreciation to Chowan parents, guardians and students for their patience over the past year of the pandemic.
“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank our families for their continued patience and grace,” he said. “Our families turned their homes into classrooms and worked with us to provide a healthy learning environment for our students and staff.”
He said the district expects to be able to return to full in-person classes five days a week for the 2021-22 school year that begins Aug. 23.