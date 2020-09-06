EDENTON — Chowan County is poised to seek a $15 million state grant to get construction started on a new school to replace the aging John A. Holmes High School.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will discuss submitting an application for the N.C. Needs Based Public Schools Capital Fund Grant during the board’s meeting on Tuesday.
The deadline for submitting the grant application is Sept. 15. The county will learn in October whether it’s application was approved. If the grant is approved, the county’s match would be $5 million.
County officials said the $20 million would be spent on phase one of what would be a $50 million school project. The initial phase would include construction of classrooms and administrative offices.
Funds for phase two of the project would be spent if voters approve a school bond referendum slated to be held in November 2022.
The timelines for phase one’s construction are in flux, but pending on when — how — commissioners find the $5 million match, construction could begin as early 2022 and be completed by 2023.
Commissioners have stressed, however, that before the county borrows any money for the project, Chowan’s existing debt must be paid off. That suggests it could be at least 2024 before the project gets underway.
Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Patti Kersey said the needs based grant is essential to the county being able to finance the high school project.
“This grant is estimated to cover 30% of the anticipated cost, which would most certainly be welcomed by the Chowan County taxpayers,” she said. “The Board of Commissioners appreciate our ongoing partnership with the Edenton Chowan Public School Board, and Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer. We look forward to ‘landing’ this project and providing the public with a top notch high school.”
Board Vice Chairman Bob Kirby described the needs based grant as “a cornerstone” of funding for the high school project.
“I salute the Edenton Chowan Public School Board, as well as Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer and his team for pulling together the details needed to submit this application as well as their dogged determination in striving to address the needs of the school system,” he said.