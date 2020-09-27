EDENTON — With absentee voting by mail already underway for the Nov. 3 election, Chowan County voters are weighing in on whether the county’s sales tax rate should increase by a quarter-penny to help pay for a new high school.
Earlier this year, the Chowan Board of Commissioners agreed to put the sales tax hike referendum on the November ballot. According to county officials, the quarter-cent increase, if approved by voters, would generate an additional $300,000 annually in sales tax revenue for the county.
Commissioners also adopted a non-binding resolution stating their intent to spend the additional sales tax revenue on a new school to replace John A. Holmes High School.
Commissioner Larry McLaughlin said he believes it’s important for Chowan voters to support the sales tax increase.
“It is important to this Board of Commissioners to see improvements to John A. Holmes High School,” he said. “It is important to our students primarily and it will benefit our community as a whole.”
McLaughlin noted the wording of the referendum doesn’t state the additional sales tax revenue will go to build a new high school. Voters are asked only to vote “for” the referendum or “against” it.
“By state statue, the Board of Commissioners cannot designate how the revenue will be spent,” he said. “However, the commissioners passed a subsequent resolution specifying that the new revenue will go the improvements to John A. Holmes High School.”
Because the resolution is non-binding, however, a subsequent board of commissioners in Chowan could choose to spend the additional tax revenue on something other than a new school. What’s more, state law doesn’t require the current board of commissioners to levy the additional quarter-cent sales tax — even if a majority of voters support the referendum.
But McLaughlin doesn’t see that likely happening if the referendum passes.
“I speak for myself — and I think for the board — in saying that this revenue will get us on the path to a new high school — a high school which will be used for our children and for the community for the next 70 years or more,” he said. “I urge voters to approve the quarter-cent sales tax increase when they vote.”
According to the N.C. Association of County Commissioners, the additional sales tax would be levied on all goods and services sold in the county except unprepared foods — groceries — and gasoline.
“A positive aspect for the county is that all visitors to the county will contribute (to Chowan’s sales tax revenue) when they spend the night in a hotel or go out to eat or when they purchase things,” McLaughlin said.
If the referendum is successful, the earliest the county could begin collecting the additional quarter-cent sales tax would be April 1, 2021. That’s contingent on the county adopting a resolution to levy the tax and then forwarding it to the N.C. Department of Revenue prior to Dec. 31.
If the referendum fails, the county can hold another one at a later date. However, according to a law passed in 2019, the county would have to wait at least a year before doing so.
State law does allow a county to spend public money educating citizens about the referendum. It is illegal, however, for a county to spend taxpayer money advocating for or against the referendum.
County commissioners can spend their own personal money, however, either advocating for or against a referendum. They can’t be reimbursed by the county, however, for any expenses incurred during that advocacy.