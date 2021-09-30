Pasquotank County’s future farmers have a new neighbor at the Harris Demonstration Farm on Creek Road.
Agriculture students at College of The Albemarle are now using space at the Harris Demonstration Farm, which is in the 300 block of Creek Road.
Felix Baubeng, a professor and head of COA’s agribusiness technology degree program, said his students already have built greenhouses and will use the space to grow crops and conduct research. An example of the types of research to be performed include studying crop species that are non-native to northeastern North Carolina for their potential to grow here, Baubeng said.
COA’s agribusiness program currently has about 13 students enrolled. Many will use their COA degree to transfer to N.C. State University, which has a more extensive agriculture studies program. Baubeng said he has several former students who are now attending NC State.
For the last few years, Future Farmers of America students from both Northeastern and Pasquotank County high schools have been using the land as an outdoor classroom to grow berries, broccoli, tomatoes, cabbage, grapes and other fruits and vegetables.
The Harris Demonstration Farm occupies about 15 acres that was donated by local farmer, Steve Harris. When viewed from Creek Road, the high schools’ share of the farm is to the right. COA is using the space seen to the left of the main entrance.
In June, FFA students from Northeastern High cut the ribbon on their new outdoor laboratory, that was funded in part by a $1,000 grant from NC Beautiful.