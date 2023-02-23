College of The Albemarle recently announced both its Fall 2022 President's and Dean's lists.
Students eligible for the President’s List must complete 12 or more curriculum hours in a semester in courses numbered at or above the 100 level and have no grade below an “A” and no incompletes for that term.
Students eligible for the Dean’s List must complete 12 curriculum hours in a semester in courses numbered at or above 100. They also must achieve at least a 3.5 grade-point average, and have grade below a “C” and no incompletes for the term.
The following are students named to those lists from Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
President's List
Camden
Heather Lyn Barnes, MacAyla Rose Barry, Savanna Nicole Brigman, Rachel Christoffel, Jacob Allen Cooper, Jacob Andrew Cooper, Ryan Scott Davis, Brianna Jordan Dudley, Kayla Anne Heath, Austin Ingram, Hannah Nicole Locklear, Alaina Moore, Tanner Lewis O'Neal, Aaron James Spivey and Gretchen Michelle Wooten.
Chowan
Charles Adam Britton, Alyssa Nicole Burnett Tolisa Lenay Faulkner, Steven Kent Ferrell, Anna Grace Huey, Cassidy Ann Kohne, Adrien Alexander Smith, Camryn Kate Smith, Jazmyne Nichelle Tripp, Joshua Blair Twiddy, Caleb Glenn Wilkinson and Saryn Ashleigh Wilkinson.
Currituck
Kiara Marie Antonacci, Natalie Carmen Augur, Tyler Charles Babcock, Rachel Emily Belue, Caroline Hollie Butler, Benjamin Dallas Church, Damon James Duke, Christopher Paul Dupre, Zander Hance Eads, Torii Hunter Eastman, Noah William Walter Floyd, Andrea Toni Forbes, Myna Nicole Fox, Kenneth Micahel Frederick, Ryan Nicholas Gallaccio, Sevil Gulmammadova, Aliya Paige Guysinger, Hayden Smith Hart, Ella Rose Hathaway, Braden Scott Holmes, Christian Samuel Klepper, Ashley Marie Krahenbill, Jennifer Raye LaBounty, Anita Lin, Jameelah Andrea Marsh, Darla Nicole Masiello, Summer Rhyan McCullough, Samantha Keeley O'Brien, Jeffery William Owens, Sara Caprice Peck, Graison Mitchell Powers, Taylor Nicole Prado, Cailey Marie Ramos, Madison Marie Raney, Corinne Michelle Riforgiate, Erika G Sawyer, Elizabeth Marie Shelor, McKenzie Nicole Short, Emma Grace Solley, Haley Alexandra Still, Nathaniel Jordan Tadlock and Sydney Nicole Younger.
Gates
Lillianna Rose Bowdoin, Paul Thomas Boyce, Jonah Samuel Dickerson, Aaron Elliott, Kaylee Shae Frizzell, Keegan Mikal-Earl Futrell, Mason Gray Jernigan, Camiya Aisha Riddick, David McDowell Schafer, Xavier Silvers and Virginia Leighann Sumner.
Pasquotank
Lauren Brooke Alley, Latayshia Dominique Barnard, Sandra Diana Bates, Collin Michael Boyce, Michael Andrew Bright, Elginn Kyle Britt, Nadirah Britton, Jessel Bullock, Adrian Matthew Butts, Cayla Patricia Cammett, Tito Ray Collins, Natan Ariel Cortez Ramirez, Azlynn Lee Eckert, Luke Edwards, Kayla Noel Gregory, William Garrett Hassell, Mitch D Holmes, Ashley Renee Jones, Kirra Ashleigh Jones, Corey A Jordan, Erik Mathew Knight, Viviana Elizabeth Lopez-Valdez, Denequa Monae' Mallory, Wyatt Alan Mason, Qvontes Juwan McIntyre, Yoselin Molina-Dominguez, Brittany Lynn Moore, Thomas Glenn Palmer, Mateo Julian Perez, Nyesha Sheri Perry, Sandra N Rennie, Ahmya Sophia Yvette Rivera, Angelina Marie Sanchez, Ryan Joseph Searle, Amaya Luv Simpson, Keegan Nassef Swindell, Michael James Trueblood, Kenny Dang Vo, Logan Jerv Waller, Eric Darnell Williams, Hannah Marie Williams, Garrett R Young
Perquimans
Daniel Anderson Castro, Israel Vincent Denny, Evelyn Chantell Lee , Justin Adam Richardson, Eby Anne Scaff
Dean's List
Camden
Nikolas Gabriel Ford, Monique Michelle Guzman-Torres, Samantha Jade Harris, Alaina Jade Roberson, Kylee Marie Simonds, Erin Elizabeth Tipton, Nicole Marie Villardi and Damaris Ambrosio-Reyes.
Chowan
Ashley Nicole Bowman, Haylei Elise Bush, Breann Overman Byrum, Sarah Katherine Goodwin, Madison Sherry Griffin, Thomas Rhett McKinney, Deo-Gee Parks, Emma Grace Smith, Reagan Lynn Stallings and Elizabeth Nicole Williams.
Currituck
Logan Austin Berry,William Brumsey, Eleora Hope Burcker, Rebekah Ann Burner, Morgan Rae Carroll, Brandon Travis Ceta, Zoe Karynn Degn, Sam Riley Derks Waller, Gabriel Ellwood Dick, Tanner William Dowdey, Hailey Jade Drane, Janie Marie Dupie, Lauren Danielle Easter, Kylie Grace Frazee, Kasia Gruetzmacher, Stephen Alexander Guerin, Monique A Hanbury, Lana Marie Hatter, Jimi Alan Hayes, Alison Mae Henry, Zachariah Lucas Hill, Summer Elizabeth Hodges, Maria Kimberly Jackson, Alana Hope King, Joseph Maximus Laput, Sydney Rainmone Macon, Haley Ann Maculewich, Lindsay Caroline Marchant, Sharon Nannette McKennon, Rylie Ayla McPherson, Vanessa Reynolds Mickey, Eva Blakalova Morris, Brianna D'Lee Orosco, Crystal M Owens, Marley K Renner, Hailey Grace Reynolds, Nyla Wanda Rios, Gabriele Elizabeth Sands, Scarlett Suzanne Sloan, Emilee Elaine Stankiewicz, Jamie-Lei Adelaide Taylor, Catherine R Washam and Faith Evan Wessel.
Gates
Maricela Alejandra Aguirre, Giavonni Aihelem Cosby-Garvey, Beyonce Quanquah Grant, Skylar Christopher Huff, Zachary Lee Jones, Savhanna Marie Lever, Mariah Lowe, Madison Brook Melton, Baylee Reise Morton, Faith A Smith and Alison Leigh Tatem.
Pasquotank
Landon James Buck, Manuela Castano Castillo, Chason Keith Daniel, Jeremiah Isaiah Dunton, Zorita Latrice Edwards, Haley Grace Hassell, Sicily Hegge, Madyson Anne Nichole Hemond, Evan Ray Hopper, Elizabeth Jett Kardasiewicz, Antwonne Lamar Keys, Braeden Elwood Mayhew, Claire Judith Mlinek, Barek Grant Musgrave, Bryson Layne Parker, Joshua Ryan Pipkin, Lauren Kirsten Riggs, Jasmine Ann Sawyer, Joseph R Smart, Shante Lashonda Watson, Ryan Christopher Williams, Drue Michael Wolf
Perquimans
Grant M Alcon, Mason James Alcon, Sarah Elizabeth Cartwright, Madilyn Riley Chaulk, Maura Clare Colson, Jacob Steven Comoroski, Alicia Marie Felton, Miranda Kay Harrell, Rayann Grace Hooten, Katelyn Jessica Howard, Jesi Mae Nixon, Sydney Elyse Russell, Hailee Williamson and Madeline Rebekah Bliven.