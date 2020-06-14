College of The Albemarle has named 134 students to the President’s List and 136 students to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
To qualify for the President’s List, a student must complete 12 or more curriculum semester hours in courses numbered at or above the 100 level and compile a 4.0 grade-point average and have no incomplete courses for the term.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more curriculum hours in a semester in courses numbered at or above 100 and compile a 3.5 grade-point average and have no incomplete courses during the term.
The following are students named to the President’s list from area counties:
Camden
Tonya Marie Acampora, Carolyn Anderson, Ashley Taylor Copeland, Blair Elizabeth Crider, Holly Elizabeth Davis, Kathryn Mae Ferguson, Danesha Jenae Gregory, Grace Leigh Gregory, Caroline Elizabeth Lilly, Bader Nasri Mohammad, Micah Allen Tucker, Erin Elizabeth Wooten and Kyle Beaman.
Chowan
Haley Kristen Buchanan, Connor Ellis Bunch, Makensey Faith Caroon, Catherine Bell McKinney, Meredith Ashlyn Tunstall, Jacob Benjamin Twiddy, Brandon Thomas Woodley, and Garland T. Akers.
Currituck
Khadichabonu Ataeva, Kymberly Biddle, Stephanie Bogle, Summer Mae Burnette, Steven Lee Elliott, Samantha Leigh Ellis, Brooke Denise Forbes, Melissa Garren, Lyla Gray Hanig, Amberly Joy Hatfield, Sarah Lynn Hedrick, Abigail Rose Jones, Zoe Kasmira Lanari Larsen, Ian David Locklear, Ethan Wyatt Mansfield, Michelle Nichole Mixon, Ernest Bradley Pendergraft, Brooke Madelynn Romeo, Brenten E. Sansone, Krista Danielle Sawyer, Cory Scherer, Madison Leann Sherman, Allison Taylor Short, Elena Chernyshova.
Gates
Ashby Ellyn Dickerson, Kianna Amaya Michelle Hendricks, Jordan A. Mitchell, Nthaniel Evan Peay, Keeley Taylor Weber, Danielle Leigh Williams, Jazmyne Niccole Williams and Jacob Tabor Davis.
Pasquotank
Raven Joseph Atkins, Alexis Barton, Amy Carmen Bishop, William Bradford Blucker, Kirsten Lea Bundy, Patrick Winslow Dail, Yuvraj Ashish Desai, Michaela Drake, Johnathan Dale Dunlow, Phylicia Edwards, Savannah Leigh Felton, Mikayla Emma Gifford, David Lee Hill, Daniel Ray Hurdle, Tania Laporte, Taunie Leal, Lisandra Marie Leon, Krystle Amari Lewis, Daniel Li, Madison Nichole May, Lauren Grace McLemore, Valeria Montoya Ruiz, Fredric Reece Neiderer, Robert Stafford Newell, Mateo Julian Perez, Amari Isaac Seldon, Kayla Blaze Sharber, Jessica Marie Shreaves, Sydney Jean Steele, Jessica Marie Stevenson, Landon Mathew Stevenson, Michelle Marie Tangredi, Luis Alejandro Terrazas, Tajhdryana Ire Timberlake, Angileah Vadis Twiddy, Cassandra Mae Wilson, Isabelle Grace Wilson, Christopher Wisz and Jewel Benton.
Perquimans
Carson Hunter Biggs, Taylor Alexander Carmichael, Allison Grace Copeland, Carly Noelle Elliott, Michael Patrick Finlayson, Christopher Donnell Gilliam, Kyajia Qunay Jackson, Madison Elizabeth Jennings, Corey Donovan Keeter, Sharon Underwood Lane, Trenton Lloyd Nixon, Dara Ann Overcash, Preston David Sassey, Brianna Lynn Sawyer, Elizabeth Audrey Story, Shelley Arlene White, Kristen Alysse Wilson and Brandon Thomas Leslie.
The following students were named to the Dean’s List:
Camden
Lauren Nicole Banks, Erica Shae Ferebee, Kimberly Hicks, Stacie Deanna Hoffman, Martin Stanley Hood, Graham Alain Kelly, Jasmine Marie Lanzo, William Bradley Meiggs, Frances Margaret Owens, Riley Abigail Pingree, Sullivan Rady, Andrew Spencer, Ila Rose Stambaugh, Kinnan Riley Bass.
Chowan
Ty’ron Mikel Chesson, Alyssa Paige Goodwin, Ashante Tatiana Griffin, Addison Rosemary Hamm, ShyAsia Lamonee Capree Hill, Isabel Rosetta Jarvis, Isael Medrano-Garcia, Charity Quinn Stallings, Haigen Vann Ward, Sarah Elizabeth Ward, Karen Long Wheeler, Morgan Elizabeth Antonacci.
Currituck
Leila Noelle Beaman, Tara Leigh Blazier, Caitlin Taylor Board, James Affred Brewer, Cody Landon Cartwright, Treacy Christian Collier, Taylor Renae Dickey, Justin Mathew Frank, Destiny Lyanna Gordon, Jamie Hamm, Isabella Mills Hampton, Kylie Joan Hood, Jessica Johnston, Madison Taylor Krismanich, Brittany Danielle Markel, Olivia Madeline McDonald, Chloe Grace Miller, Nikola Mladenovski, Celeste Faith Newbern, Heather Christina Owen, William Claybourne Pate, Stephen Ray Payton, Abigail Marie Robinson, Tracy A. Sample, Kevin Scott Shonkwiler, Brianna Nicole Smith, Keagan Riley Smith, Emmalee Katherine Stevens, Malory Nichole Thomas, David Guiseppe Tulli, Adam Michael Voliva, Brooke Elizabeth Woodruff, Austin E. Younger and Amalia Bell.
Gates
Pasquotank
Robert Mitchell Chauncey, Jackson Aaron Cullens, Lauren Claire Ennis, Christopher Dylan Frazier, Kaitlyn Marie Harrell, Derrick Dexter Harvey, Kaleigh Ann Hawthorne, Haley Paige Jones, Justin Khuu, Kristin Anita Knapp, Adalyn Daisy Knight, Avery Elizabeth Krivanec, Cassidy Emmeline Loeffler, Courtney Ann Meads, Jennifer Cuthrell Meads, Hayley Anne Louise Osborne, Brooke Ashlee Overman, Cayman Parker, Tammy Lynn Riggs, Rebecca Gwin Robinson, Andrey Vitaly Salas, Shawanna Shenae Seaborn, Kaylyn Nicole Sullivan, Tatyana Szymanski, Ashley Suzanne Timmons, Dana Kay Weeks, Spencer Tyler Wentz, Michael McCoy Williams and Stephanie Marie Allen.
Perquimans
Kathleen Benoit, Erica L. Critcher, Lindsey Kathleen Ferguson, Lindy Bree Gurganus, Sarah Ashlee Jordan, Bailey Maurine Joyner, Jordan Dean Lane, Nathan Rhodes Oliver, Hannah Marie Ownley, Patrick Chase Pippins, Caroline Grace Robertson, Abigail Marie Sawyer, Jordan Arin Stokely, Kevin Wall and Kaitlin Lee Norman.