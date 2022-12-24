...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Twelve students recently graduated from College of The Albemarle’s Paramedic Program. Posing with their certificates (l-r) are: Alex Ross, Kim Meads, Olivia Doherty, Mike Doherty, Zach Painter, Erin Castner, Sarah Harris, and Donna Vaughan. Not shown are Jordan Bridges, Travis Hart, Joey Hayman and Chris Watts.
Twelve graduates of College of The Albemarle’s Paramedic Program received their challenge coins during a recent graduation ceremony.
Each of the graduates completed a minimum of 1,000 hours of training that included lectures, labs, hospital clinical service and field time with area EMS agencies. The graduates were from Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
Each graduate was presented a challenge coin at the ceremony. Challenge coins are similar to the pins presented to graduates of other medical programs; they’re presented to “recognize students for excellence,” COA said.
Six graduate from surgical tech program
College of The Albemarle recently celebrated this year’s six graduates of the Surgical Technology Program with a pinning ceremony.
The graduates, who hail from Pasquotank, Camden and Washington counties, received their surgical technician pins and recited the Surgical Technologist Pledge during the Dec. 12 ceremony.
Ashlyn Bailey and Faith Sershen, both of Pasquotank County, received special recognition for achieving the class’s highest grade-point average. Both were presented the Academic Excellence Award.
Class members included Bailey, Shershen, Patricia Cabarrus, Zorita Edwards, Shiann Nelms and Caitlyn Overton.