College of The Albemarle recently held a pinning ceremony to celebrate the 15 students graduating this year from the college’s practical nursing program.
While faculty and staff wanted to ensure graduates of COA’s 44th practical nursing class got a traditional ceremony to mark their graduation, the event included social distancing measures.
Each graduate had the opportunity to personally thank their family, friends, instructors and classmates on hand for the ceremony.
Audrea Pevey received special recognition for receiving the Academic Excellence Award. Victoria Rose also was honored with the Program Distinction Award.
Allison Son received the Mildred W. Moore Nursing Excellence Award, which was voted on by both COA faculty and Son’s classmates. During the ceremony, Son got to hear some of the comments made by her fellow graduates who had nominated her.
This year’s graduating class was made up of students from the college’s seven-county service area.
Robin Harris, dean of health sciences and wellness programs at COA, acknowledged and thanked for their service the class officers: Pevey, class president; Son, the class treasurer, and Jessica Hoffman, the class secretary. She also thanked her staff for making the necessary changes to adapt the program to COVID protocols.
While this year’s graduates make up COA’s 44th annual class, the program actually dates to 1963 when it was operated at the former Albemarle Hospital. That makes this year’s class the 58th practical nursing program in the region’s history.