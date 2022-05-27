Twenty-four graduates of College of The Albemarle’s Associate Degree Nursing program received their pins at COA’s 49th annual pinning ceremony May 10.
Held in COA’s Performing Arts Center, the ceremony included the presentation of pins and the lighting of Nightingale Lamps. The graduating students also recited the International Council of Nurses’ Pledge.
Several students also received honors and recognition during the ceremony.
Brittnay Phthisic was awarded the Academic Excellence Award. The award is given to the student with the highest grade-point average in Associate Degree in Nursing program.
Summer Burnette, Blair Crider, Samantha Rudolph and Volha Tsvirbut were each awarded the Academic Recognition Award. The award is presented to students who maintained a 3.5-GPA during their studies at COA.
Blair Crider and Samantha Rudolph were presented the Dr. L. Everett Sawyer Award. According to COA, the award is presented to students who displayed “outstanding abilities in all facets of nursing.”
The Sawyer Award was established in 1984 in memory of Dr. L. Sawyer, a benefactor of COA’s ADN program. Recipients are selected by the ADN faculty each year.
Traci Hilger, Crystal Spear and Volha Tsvirbut were awarded Dr. Zack D. Owens and Martha Anderson Owens Nursing Endowment Scholarships. The scholarships are presented to full-time nursing students who maintain a 2.5- GPA while at COA.
The scholarship is named for Dr. Zack D. Owens, a surgeon, and his wife, Martha Anderson Owens, a registered nurse, who “formed a highly skilled medical team at Albemarle Hospital,” COA said. In 1983, Dr. Owens established the endowment to provide scholarship opportunities for nursing students.
COA also celebrated four graduates of the college’s Medical Assisting program at a pinning ceremony in the Performing Arts Center on Monday, May 9.
During the ceremony, the four graduates received their pins, participated in a candle-lighting ceremony and recited the Medical Assisting Creed.
Graduates of the Medical Assisting program completed 840 hours total of class and lab work, and 180 hours in clinical settings. One graduate has accepted a position with Eastern Carolina Cardiovascular.
Jenna Tyx was presented the Stella B. Gallop Spirit of Medical Assisting Award. The award is presented to the graduate who “best captures the spirit of the medical assisting profession,” COA said.
Marina Piscitelli-Doshkov was presented the Academic Excellence Award. The honor goes to the Medical Assisting program graduate with the highest GPA.