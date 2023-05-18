COA ADN grads

College of The Albemarle's 2023 Associate Degree Nursing program graduating class included: (top row, l-r) Courtney Whitehurst, Chelsi Gregory, Ashlee Edwards, Julissa Valle, Caitlyn Bagley, Katelyn Mojarro, Raven Hankins and Amanda Schwartz; (second row, l-r) Olivia Boone, Patrice Wall, Ashley Timmons, Daria Russu, Nikki Myers, Tierra Wallace Mason, Alison Cooke and Kristen Wilson; (third row, l-r) Maria Schwartz, Katlyn Elmore, Dena Pettus, Kierston Hoover, Damaris Holloway, Jazmine Knieper, Amber Maxa and Breann Byrum; (bottom row, l-r) Abigail Conner and Kirsten Bundy.

 Photo courtesy COA

Twenty-six graduates of College of The Albemarle's Associate Degree Nursing program received their pins during a historic ceremony at College of The Albemarle's Performing Arts Center Tuesday, May 9.

The graduates were part of the 50th graduating class from COA's Associate Degree Nursing program.