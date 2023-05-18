Twenty-six graduates of College of The Albemarle's Associate Degree Nursing program received their pins during a historic ceremony at College of The Albemarle's Performing Arts Center Tuesday, May 9.
The graduates were part of the 50th graduating class from COA's Associate Degree Nursing program.
Keynote speaker Wilma Harris, one of the ADN program's first faulty members, detailed the program's history from its inception in 1971.
Harris, who led the effort to get the ADN program accredited by the National League for Nursing, served COA's nursing program in a number of roles from 1970 to 1997, working as an instructor, assistant professor, program coordinator, associate professor, department chair and professor. Harris was named COA vice president of Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty in 1997, a post she served in until her retirement in 2000.
Prior to the ceremony, photos and memorabilia of the ADN program and its history were displayed at a reception.
Robin Harris, dean of Health Sciences and Wellness programs at COA, also discussed the history of the nursing program and how it's grown since the 1970s.
“From the initial classroom on Water Street to its various locations at COA-Elizabeth City, the program, now housed in the Zack D. Owens Health Center, has sustained the strong foundations and steadfast support established long ago,” she said. "College of The Albemarle is proud of our rich tradition of educating and training nurses for the past 50 years."
Harris also noted the college plans to build a new Health Sciences Expansion Simulation Center on the COA-Elizabeth City campus that she said will "provide state-of-the-art learning environments for students and healthcare workers throughout the region."
COA President Dr. Jack Bagwell also congratulated this year's graduating class.
“They worked hard to meet the requirements of this program, completing over 800 hours of clinical training, 768 classroom hours and 288 lab hours," he said. "Not only are we celebrating the graduates this year, but we are also celebrating 50 years of associate degree nursing at College of The Albemarle. This program has consistently produced graduates who excel in their profession and who are sought by area healthcare employers. COA is extremely proud of their accomplishments and looks forward to their many contributions to our communities’ health care.”
Like past ADN graduation pinning ceremonies, this year's also included a presentation of nursing pins, the lighting of the Nightingale Lamps and recitation of the International Council of Nurses’ Pledge.
This year's top graduates were also presented awards and scholarships acknowledging their academic excellence and perseverance.
Daria Russu received the Academic Excellence and Academic Recognition awards. The Academic Excellence Award is presented to the student with the highest grade-point average in ADN program. The Academic Recognition Award is given to students who maintain a 3.5 GPA during their studies at COA.
Nikki Myers received the Dr. L. Everett Sawyer Award. The award is presented to students who display outstanding abilities in all facets of nursing, according to COA. It was established in 1984 in memory of Dr. L. Everett Sawyer, a benefactor of COA’s ADN program. Each year's recipients are selected by the ADN faculty.
The Dr. Zack D. Owens and Martha Anderson Owens Nursing Endowment Scholarship was presented to graduates Olivia Boone, Ashlee Edwards, Kierston Hoover, Amanda Schwartz, Maria Schwartz, Tierra Wallace Mason and Kristen Wilson. The scholarships are awarded to full-time nursing students who maintain a 2.5 GPA.
The awards are named for Dr. Zack D. Owens, a surgeon in Elizabeth City, and his wife, Martha Anderson Owens, a registered nurse, both of whom served on the medical team at what was then Albemarle Hospital. In 1983, Dr. Owens established the endowment to provide scholarship opportunities for nursing students.
This year's graduating class included eight from Pasquotank County, six from Dare County, three from Camden County, two from Chowan County, two from Perquimans County, and one each from Currituck County, Forsyth County, Gates County, Washington County, and Virginia Beach, Virginia.