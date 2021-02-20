Both Elizabeth City State University and College of The Albemarle have been named a Military Friendly School in recognition of their programs and services for veterans and their families.
ECSU said it had earned the designation for a sixth time, ranking 5th in the nation among small public schools.
“We are proud to serve our military members and give them and their families an opportunity pursue a degree at ECSU,” said Tim Freeman, director of Military and Veterans Affairs at the university.
ECSU's Military and Veterans Affairs Center is located in Griffin Hall. It's designed as a gathering space for students who are active military or veterans, and their families. A representative from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Norfolk, Virginia, frequently visits to work with student veterans.
ECSU also offers online programs that allow service members and their families a chance to earn a degree no matter where they are stationed.
COA said it had been designated a Military Friendly School based on its responses to the Military Friendly Schools survey and public data sources.
“It is an honor for COA to receive its 2021-22 Military Friendly School designation,” said Kris Burris, COA vice president of Student Success and Enrollment Management. “COA continuously strives to create an environment that leads to the success of our military students. We are committed to providing access and support to the incredible military communities we serve; and, we are excited to share this message with current and prospective students.”
More than 1,200 colleges and universities participated in the 2021-22 survey but only 747 earned the Military Friendly Schools designation.
Schools selected for the designation have to meet certain thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement) and loan default rates, specifically among student veterans.
Victory Media, originator of military friendly employment, entrepreneurship and education resources for veterans and their families, publishes an annual list of Military Friendly Schools and Employers. The 2021-22 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of "G.I. Jobs" magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.