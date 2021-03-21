Want to make a difference in someone’s life and earn a chance to make some cash doing it?
If so, the College of The Albemarle Foundation is offering its “Refer a Friend” initiative.
The rules are simple. Simply refer a potential student to COA and your name will be entered into a drawing for a $125 VISA gift card, courtesy Sumitomo Drive Technologies.
The more referrals you make, the more chances to win the gift card. Referrals can be submitted through April 12 and a drawing to pick the winner will be held April 14.
In addition, the first 20 students referred through Refer a Friend who submit their COA application, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and scholarship application, and register for fall 2021 classes, will receive a $100 scholarship from the COA Foundation.
The foundation said it came up with the Refer a Friend initiative as a “fun recruitment opportunity to help new students enroll and welcome them to the COA community.”
“We invite members of the public to get involved by referring individuals to COA, giving them the chance to positively change their life and the lives of their family,” the foundation said.
To fill out a “Refer a Friend” referral form, visit www.albemarle.edu/refer-a-friend. For questions, call Megan Dross, director, admissions and recruitment, at 252-335-0821, ext. 2220 or at megan_dross45@albemarle.edu.