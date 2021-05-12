College of The Albemarle held pinning ceremonies this week for 37 graduates of its Associate Degree Nursing program and nine graduates of its Medical Assisting program.
The 49th annual nursing pinning ceremony was held at COA's Performing Arts Center on Tuesday. The event included the presentation of pins, the lighting of Nightingale Lamps and graduates' recitation of the International Council of Nurses’ Pledge.
Christopher Smith received the Academic Recognition Award in recognition of having the highest grade-point average in the class. Eva Ross was presented the Dr. L. Everett Sawyer Award, which goes to the student who displayed outstanding abilities in all facets of nursing.
Smith, Ross, Morgan Barnes, Elif Kan, Chelsea Kuykendall, Jessica Richardson, Alison Rowe, Haley Smith, Kaitlyn Smith and Cassie Toler were also recognized as recipients of the Dr. Zack D. Owens and Martha Anderson Owens Nursing Endowment Scholarship.
The graduates were also presented certificates of appreciation from Albemarle Regional Health Services in recognition of their volunteer service at community COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
COA hosted the pinning ceremony for Medical Assisting program graduates on Monday, also at the Performing Arts Center. The event was also livestreamed for persons unable to attend.
The nine Medical Assisting graduates also received their pins, participated in a candle-lighting ceremony and recited the Medical Assisting Creed.
Tonnette Glasper was presented the Stella B. Gallop Spirit of Medical Assisting Award, given to the student who best captures the spirit of the medical assistant profession. Denise Robinson was presented the Academic Excellence Award, given to the student with the highest-grade point average.
All nine graduates completed 840 hours of class and lab work, and 180 hours in clinical settings. Three graduates have accepted offers from clinical site locations in Camden, Chowan and Pasquotank counties.