The program at College of The Albemarle that trains students for careers as medical laboratory technologists has had its accreditation reaffirmed for another decade.
COA announced its Medical Laboratory Technology program recently had its accreditation reaffirmed for 10 years by the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences, an agency that accredits healthcare-related educational programs like MLT.
COA’s MLT program previously had its accreditation reaffirmed for seven years and was initially accredited for five years before that.
While the accreditation isn’t required, COA said in a press release it is “important in our efforts to produce highly qualified healthcare employees within our region and beyond.” COA also said accreditation by the NAACL also “ensures our program meets national educational standards” and “establishes the practice of ongoing self-evaluation which provides for continual reflection and improvement.”
Students enrolled in the MLT program prepare for clinical laboratory careers at hospitals, medical offices, industry and research facilities, COA said. Students learn how to perform laboratory procedures in clinical chemistry, hematology, microbiology and immunohematology. The latter is the study of antigen-antibody reactions and accompanying changes in the blood.
According to COA, its MLT program begins each January and takes about 18 months to complete. Graduates are eligible to take an examination administered by the Board of Certification for the American Society for Clinical Pathology.
“I advertise this incredible program every chance I get,” Jeff Carter, chairman of the Department of Allied Health at COA, said in the release. “In 18 months, a student can complete this associate in science (degree) and become employed in a very well-paying job. Our MLT students are almost always hired before graduating.”
Both Carter and Robin Harris, dean of Health Sciences at COA, praised Terri R. Riddick, the MLT and Phlebotomy program coordinator, and the program’s faculty, for the job they do preparing MLT students.
Harris noted that medical laboratories play an “extremely important” role in ensuring health professionals get a patient’s correct diagnosis so they can provide treatment that is both “targeted and effective.” She said medical lab technologists’ “precision and dedication to ensure accurate results are a huge part of successful healthcare anywhere.”
“We are so fortunate to have a quality MLT program for our area that helps multiple facilities have the workforce they need to do this important work,” Harris said. “This reaffirmation of accreditation is another wonderful achievement for the program and speaks to the quality work of Terri Riddick ... our clinical facility partners and our students.”