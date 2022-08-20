MLT program

Students in College of The Albemarle’s Medical Laboratory Technology program are shown. The college’s MLT program’s accreditation was recently reaffirmed for another 10 years.

 Photo courtesy COA

The program at College of The Albemarle that trains students for careers as medical laboratory technologists has had its accreditation reaffirmed for another decade.

COA announced its Medical Laboratory Technology program recently had its accreditation reaffirmed for 10 years by the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences, an agency that accredits healthcare-related educational programs like MLT.