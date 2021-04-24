College of The Albemarle officials reaffirmed last week the importance of operating in-demand programs such as truck driver training and nursing even when the college doesn’t break even financially on the programs.
During a discussion about the recently started commercial driver’s license program at COA–Edenton-Chowan, COA President Jack Bagwell said the program is worthwhile even though the college likely will never break even on the program’s cost, or with some other programs such as nursing.
The college always has to balance cost with benefit but recognizes the important benefits the programs offer for students and employers, Bagwell said.
Bagwell also said the college is committed to keeping the programs affordable for students.
Robin Zinmeister, COA’s dean of workforce development and campus administrator for COA–Edenton-Chowan, told trustees that costs such as truck maintenance and fuel contribute to the cost of the commercial driver’s license, or CDL, program.
Responding to a query from The Daily Advance about the cost of operating the nursing program, Dean of Health Sciences and Wellness Programs Robin Harris said a number of factors contribute to cost.
“It has always been difficult for colleges to assess the value of running vocational programs, including nursing, in relation to how much they cost to run in comparison to the revenue they bring into the college, and the impact they have on employer demand and community needs,” Harris said in her response. “Most vocational programs, including nursing and other allied health programs, do require higher costs than general education courses to run for a college.”
Harris said one factor is the high cost of specialized training equipment. Another is the number of hours required for instructors in close student interactions such as clinicals and labs, which require smaller faculty-to-student ratios because of patient safety and the in-depth learning needs and practice of skills.
Requirements related to accreditation and “other specialty agencies of program oversight” can also add costs, she said.
All of these factors are among the reasons state officials created a three-tiered system of reimbursement for enrollment based on different types of programs.
“Nursing falls into the category of Tier 1A — the highest tier level for college FTE (full-time equivalency) budgeting,” Harris noted.
Harris pointed out that nursing and other vocational programs contribute to enrollment in general education courses. “So their value to the college goes beyond the revenue produced by just the courses within the program itself,” she added.