College of The Albemarle and J.P. Knapp Early College graduate Nathaniel “Jordan” Tadlock (left) is presented the President’s Service Cup award by COA President Jack Bagwell during COA’s graduation ceremony at the COA Performing Arts Center, May 10.
College of The Albemarle graduate Anita Lin (right), recipient of both the 2023 NC Community College System Academic Excellence Award and the Governor Robert W. Scott Student Leadership Award, poses with Kris Burris, COA vice president of student success and enrollment management.
Kelvin Brown Jr. (center) poses with the Dallas Herring Achievement Award. Shown with Brown are his parents Sharon Brown and Kelvin Brown Sr., both of whom are COA employees, and his grandmother, Esther Saunders.
In addition to handing out degrees and certificates to graduates last month, College of The Albemarle also presented a number of student awards for academic excellence and other achievements.
Among the honorees were Nathaniel “Jordan” Tadlock, who was presented the President’s Service Cup; Anita Lin, recipient of both the 2023 NC. Community College System Academic Excellence Award and the Governor Robert W. Scott Student Leadership Award; Gretchen Wooten, recipient of the COA Scholar of Global Distinction Award; and Kelvin Brown Jr., recipient of the College of The Albemarle Award and a state nominee for the 2023 Dallas Herring Achievement Award.