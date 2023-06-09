In addition to handing out degrees and certificates to graduates last month, College of The Albemarle also presented a number of student awards for academic excellence and other achievements.

Among the honorees were Nathaniel “Jordan” Tadlock, who was presented the President’s Service Cup; Anita Lin, recipient of both the 2023 NC. Community College System Academic Excellence Award and the Governor Robert W. Scott Student Leadership Award; Gretchen Wooten, recipient of the COA Scholar of Global Distinction Award; and Kelvin Brown Jr., recipient of the College of The Albemarle Award and a state nominee for the 2023 Dallas Herring Achievement Award.