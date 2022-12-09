College of The Albemarle recently honored nearly 60 employees who've reached "significant milestones" in their years of service to the college — 5 or more years — as well as those reaching either their first- or three-year anniversaries.
During the COA Employee Recognition event, COA also announced that Dawn Allen, coordinator of Student Life and Leadership who also was celebrating her third anniversary with the college, is COA's nominee for the N.C. Community College System's Staff of the Year Award.
"We value and appreciate each year that our faculty and staff remain committed to COA, our students, our communities and one another," the college said in a press release.
The COA employees who were recognized and their years of service are as follows:
• Joshua A. Alcocer, institutional researcher
• Clifton E. Beaman Jr., instructor, emergency medical services
• Jeffrey S. Davis, facilities maintenance technician
• Elizabeth Y. England, client relations and records specialist
• John W. Etheridge, director, basic law enforcement training program
• Dean J. Gough, supervisor, security, Currituck-COA
• Dr. Boyd R. Harris, instructor, history
• Michelle L. McGrath, instructor, practical nursing
• Roselyn N. Sawyer, campus communications specialist
• Scott P. Stoeckle, academic and financial aid adviser
• JaQuay A. Sutton, human resources generalist
• Crystal C. Walker, custodian
• Bisceglia G. White, instructor/program coordinator, early childhood education
• Bonita B. Williams, academic adviser
• Crystal Woodley, financial aid adviser
• Dawn M. Allen, coordinator, student life and leadership
• James M. Baker, security supervisor, COA-Dare
• Meg J. Beloat, Dare Campus communications specialist
• Elizabeth Biggs, instructor, associate degree nursing
• Amanda W. Brown, financial aid adviser
• Sarah Brown, assistant professor, English
• Felix Buabeng, assistant professor/program coordinator, agribusiness technology
• Ella F. Bunch, director, human resources
• Lionel R. Dance, computer support technician
• Mark K. Evans, assistant professor/program coordinator, criminal justice technology
• Laura Gardner, assistant professor/program coordinator, human services technology
• Christopher M. Kinney, evening custodian
• Adrian R. Knight, library public services specialist
• Bethany A. Markham, administrative assistant, division of health sciences and wellness programs
• Walter A. Meads, assistant professor/program coordinator, emergency medical services
• John H. Pope, senior custodian
• Regina G. Price, chair, math and engineering; instructor, math
• David Repanshek, instructor/program coordinator, aviation systems technology
• Lashonda Walker, payroll technician
• Lynn U. Weeks, administrative assistant, division of business, industry and applied technologies
• William E. DeFeo, administrative services manager
• Mary E. Egbert, assistant professor, biology
• Cheryl B. Griffin, law enforcement training and in-service coordinator
• Rena R. Jackson, computer support technician
• Chris A. Masiello, administrative/resource assistant
• Dr. Belinda Petricek, assistant professor, communications
• Jackqulyn S. Sawyer, instructor/program coordinator, practical nursing
• Steven W. Swanson, maintenance technician
• Dr. Evan S. Fiedler, associate professor, anatomy and physiology
• Susan A. Gentry, chief financial officer
• Lucretia B. White, associate professor/program coordinator academic foundations, English
• Kathryn S. Miller, chair, associate degree nursing department; associate professor, associate degree nursing program
• Weymouth B. Stafford Jr., groundskeeper/maintenance technician
• Dr. Steven C. Raisor, professor, music; Miles Clark Endowed Chair
• Robin B. Robertson, academic support, tutoring & testing Center coordinator
• Robin G. Zinsmeister, dean, workforce development, public services and career readiness; campus administrator, Edenton-Chowan Campus
• Lynn B. Jennings, liaison, work based learning; associate professor/program coordinator, medical office administration and office administration
• Wayman J. White, director, management information services
• Emma L. Boyce, director, financial aid
• Angela R. Godfrey Dawson, compliance officer and grants coordinator
• Michelle W. Munden, cashiering and accounts receivable supervisor
• Karen E. Alexander, program coordinator, business; associate professor, business and computer system technologies