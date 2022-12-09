COA employees

David Harris (left), chairman of the College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees and COA President Dr. Jack Bagwell (right) congratulate John Etheridge, director of COA's Basic Law Enforcement Training program, on his first year of service to the college.

 Photo courtesy COA

College of The Albemarle recently honored nearly 60 employees who've reached "significant milestones" in their years of service to the college — 5 or more years — as well as those reaching either their first- or three-year anniversaries.

During the COA Employee Recognition event, COA also announced that Dawn Allen, coordinator of Student Life and Leadership who also was celebrating her third anniversary with the college, is COA's nominee for the N.C. Community College System's Staff of the Year Award.