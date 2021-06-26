More than 270 College of The Albemarle students were named to either the President’s List or the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.
To qualify for the President’s List, a student had to complete 12 or more curriculum semester hours in courses at or above the 100 level, compile a 4.0 grade-point average and have no incompletes for the term.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more curriculum hours in a semester in courses at or above the 100 level, compile a 3.5-gpa and have no incompletes during the term.
The 144 students and the county they’re from named to the President’s List included:
Camden
Lauren Nicole Banks, Neil Zdenek Bennett, Andrew Roy Bopp, Laycie Marie Courville, Hope Danielle Davis, Stacie Deanna Hoffman, Logan Christine Jennings, Ariana Michelle Lawrence, Jade Jenae Mitchell, Stephen Christopher Pearsall, Micah Allen Tucker and Mallynda Mae Whittington.
Chowan
Aaron Storm Dendy, Alexis Nichole Evans, Caroline Goodwin, Izak Lee Hines, Emily Huey, Hunter Gerard Kight, Rachel M Lane, Catherine Bell McKinney, Landen Wayne Parrish and Aliah Mikelle Spencer.
Currituck
Kaydence Michelle Amorese, Cullen Anderson, Khadichabonu Ataeva, Carson James Bettinger, James Affred Brewer, Kendal Ruth Carroll, Kailie Lorre Cromwell, Pawel Edward Dick, Nadia Escudero-Morozova, Caitlyn Elizabeth Ferretti, Kiley Elise Fisher, Michelle Rene Fisher, Jordan Tyler Gregory, Olivia Grace Hall, Monique A Hanbury, Elizabeth Henry, Anna Grace Holland, Connie M Hotalen, Jessica Johnston, Rachel Elizabeth Joy, Chelsea Lynn Kight, Madison Taylor Krizmanich, Olivia Madeline McDonald, Albert Mercado Currituck, Nikola Mladenovski, Caitlyn Mooers, Celeste Faith Newbern, John William Ogden, Natalie Carmen Ogden, Trinity Renee Pittman, Emily Rose Reingardt, Jessica Lynn Rouse, Madison Leann Sherman, Gavin Smith, Malory Nichole Thomas, Cameron Lillian Tinsley and Brooke Elizabeth Woodruff.
Dare
Ayla Louise Anlauf, Laya Elizabeth Barley, Emily Grace Bayne, Amalia Bell, Camden Blizzard, Erika Tatiana Cardenas, Abigail Elisabeth Danaher, Olha Fidyk, Brandon Gonzalez-Martinez, Felicity B Hayes, Peyton Lynn Hoggard, Laura Adelle Hooper, Christa Johnson, Madison Elizabeth Just, Brylie Noelle King, Isabella Lettieri, Megan Emma Limbacher, Kashene D Logan, Callista Penelope Louvros, Lizaveta Maryskina, Finn McCall, Tanya B Meekins, Casey Emma Miller, Samantha S Moye, Nataliia Patrikios, Alexander Gabriel Plasencio, Oleksandra Pohorielova, Eliza Grace Quidley, Gabriel Jesus Rosario Garcia, Isabel Rose Roy, Declan William Shumaker, Rebecca Denise Siegel, Bekhzod Bobir Ugli Solikhujaev, Lane Philip Stevenson, Cora M Sutherland, Corbin Riley Tillett and Natalia I Titenkova.
Gates
Brianne M Ashley, Jerne’ Elissa Lois Beamon, Bryce Cole Hawkins, Meranda Lynn Jordan, Victor Rountree and Haven Alara Stiles
Hertford
Eleanor Layne Boyd
Mecklenburg
Jameshia Rice
Pasquotank
Katie Maria Davis Barefoot, Amy Carmen Bishop, Carissa Shay Bobko, Abigail Nicole Bright, Patrick Winslow Dail, Perry Vann Dawson, Lauren Ashley Flach, Samantha Leigh Gerber, Dadryn Gibbs Johnson, Rodney Allen Kee, Isabella Marie Kelly-Goss,Devon Asher Kostecki Pasquotank Austin Latty, Viviana Elizabeth Lopez-Valdez, Christian Lee Meads, Hannah Lynn Mitchell, Gabrielle Christina Morgan, Timothy Scott Mouton, Ashley Domonique Nixon, Erin Kelly O’Brien, Hayley Ann Louise Osborne, Marinea Rene Patrick, Sydney Paige Pierce, Dashonda Ny-Ajah Ralph, Rebecca Lynn Riggs, Amari Isaac Seldon, David Ralph Shelton, Kenae Turner, Angileah Vadis Twiddy, Tatum Grace Wilson, Jeffrey Wayne Winslow and Christopher Wisz.
Perquimans
Darrick William Allen, Ashle Dawn Bass, Allison Marie Hobbs, Symiaya Nyjae Leary, Jada McKenzie Modlin and Brandy Nicole Russell.
Scotland
Audrea Lynne Pevey
Out of state
Madison Brie Bowyer, Sean Michael Pacitto
The 130 students and the county they’re from named to the Dean’s List included:
Bertie
Kenyada Shakarian Phillips and Bobbi Ann Smithwick
Camden
Angeleah Mae Sue Baker, MacKenzie Rae Boose, Amya Racquel Davis, Lannie Brooke Egan, Erica Shae Ferebee, Danesha Jenae Gregory, Austin Ingram, Anna Leigh Keaton, Graham Alain Kelly and Kayla Starr Tew
Chowan
Kinnan Riley Bass, Lilly Ryce Bunch, Makayla Alexis Cisneros, Olivia Grace Hare, Heather MacKenzie, Shara Angelina Maupin, Walker Byrum Rich and Denise Lannette Robinson
Currituck
Victoria Joy Ammons, Morgan Elizabeth Antonacci, Judith Callie-Ann Basnett, Shelby Lynn Bell, Maria Lavinia Berbecaru, Kymberly Biddle, Marissa Marie Bottelli, Abigail Grace Burner, Megan Rayeann Cullipher, Madison Grace Floyd, Cody Hatfield, Alyssa Marie Howard, Diana Lynn Jernigan, Damian Kamil Kugler, Serena Anne Yvoone Lamarche, Amanda Alxyi-Kerria Mullen, Abigail Marie Robinson, Wyatt Shannon, Deveisha Anthonette Shedden, Avah Nikole Sweeney, Alexis Louise Tulli, Alexander Underwood, Aidan Graham VanMiddlesworth, Riley Cheyenne Whitehead, Kennedy Wilkerson and Austin E Younger.
Dare
Zafer Altindis, Madeline Rose Bell, Cristian David Cortes, Jiaojiao Han, Kiersten Elise Hawthorne, Marek Kuklica, Key Atoll Lige, Ganna Lozyk, Reagan Douglas Miller, Tarik Aaron Molloy-Young, Bozhidar Olegov Paraskevov, Laurel Marie Perrin, Uma Pilar Perry-Geissinger, Brooke M Peterson, Aleksandar Regoda, Jonnie Elizabeth Roughton, Bryant Scott Runkles, Nemesio Salazar, Kaylee Noelle Story, Kevin Dylan Thoms, Addison L Travis, Ferhat Turan, Alexandra Ward, Sadie Maria Williamson and Isabella Grace Wooten.
Gates
Sebastian Jinnings Bragg, Ashby Ellyn Dickerson, Hailey Danielle Ellis, Lillian Madison Grant, Makayla Marsh, Logan S Miller, Heather Renae Moore, Wesley Levi Perry, Jaliyah Q Riddick, Kyia Lanae Riddick, Jazmyne Niccole Williams, Lily Nicole Williams and Arri LeoToni Woodhouse
Nash
Georgianna Grace Whitehurst
Orange
Anastasiia Bateman
Pasquotank
Noah Henry Lawrence Carroll, Naomi Jayden Cera, Ruasha Evadney Christiani, Joseph Ethan Cole, Nishay Monae Crutch, Cheyanna Lynn Cure, Savannah Leigh Felton, Kaitlin Lee Fiedler, Zachary Michael Fruck, Courtney Viviana Glover, Kaitlyn Marie Harrell, Jalisa Shanita Harris, Haley Grace Hassell, NicCal E Hill, Kyleigh Ann Holder, Sean Kilroy, Bayleigh Lamberson, Latoya Nicole Lathan, Daniel S Lee, Lisandra Marie Leon, Alyssa Marie Mateo, Megan Ashley McLemore, Mattilyn Jane McNeill, Sydney Hunter Miller, Myriam Marie Musgrave, Katie Marie Parks, Logan Nicholas Stevenson, Olivia Rae Temple, Dana Kay Weeks, Jamellah Elizabeth Wells, Jasmine Cheyanne Winslow and Meihui Wu.
Perquimans
Jaden Tyler Allen, Tamia Raylynn Mallory, Hannah Marie Ownley, Kimari Lashee Parker, Drew Thomas Vanhise, Kathryn Mary Wilson and Kristen Alysse Wilson.
Tyrrell
Kayla B Bateman, Tiffany Ann Hassell and Ann Marie Workman
Wake
Felisha Hasmath
Out of state
Aidan Christopher West