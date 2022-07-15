College of The Albemarle has announced the students named to the college’s President’s List for the 2022 spring semester.
To be eligible for the list, students must complete 12 or more curriculum hours in courses numbered at or above the 100 level, have no incompletes and have no grade below an “A.”
Students by county making the list included:
Bertie: Mekenzie Cameron Shultis
Camden: Alexander Andrews, Haley Elise Burley, Julie Kristine Christensen, Jacob Allen Cooper, Brianna Jordan Dudley, Kymberli Rae Hatley, McKayla F Knauss, Wendy Lee Lassiter, Donovan James Leary, Robbie James Midgett, Jade Jenae Mitchell, Dakota Hunter Sawyer, Tristan James Spencer and Makayla Alexis Cisneros.
Chowan: Steven Kent Ferrell, Luke Thomas Johnson, Dylan Francisco Mendez, Katelyn Elizabeth Robertson, Aliah Mikelle Spencer, Jazmyne Nichelle Tripp, Joshua Blair Twiddy and Caleb Glenn Wilkinson.
Currituck: Ethan David Adkins, Victoria Joy Ammons, Jeffrey Elkins Andresen, Rachel Emily Belue, Zoe Karynn Degn, Zachary Wayne Doxey, Hailey Jade Drane, Christopher Scott East, William Chase Fillpot, Sofia Grace Frazier, Sevil Gulmammadova, Kaleigh Amanda Hansen-Mccullen, Zakery Jordyn Harlow, Alison Mae Henry, Elizabeth Henry, Preston Connor Hill, Serena Anne Yvoone Lamarche, Joseph Maximus Laput, Anita Lin, Ryley J Lobacz, Christopher Kelvin Marquez, Ashton Drake Marshall, Albert Mercado, Vanessa Reynolds Mickey, Natalie Carmen Ogden, Kaylee Addyson Ogea, Crystal M Owens, Dana Amber Pierce, Ethan Alexander Porter, Madison Marie Raney, Filomena Sara Scafuri, Gavin Smith, Emma Grace Solley, Nathaniel Jordan Tadlock, Aidan Graham VanMiddlesworth, Haven West and Karah Jane Young.
Dare: Forrest Bamonte, Madeline Rose Bell, Abigail Elisabeth Danaher, Misty May Elder, Gabriela Evgenieva Encheva, Casia Marie Ensenat, Olha Fidyk, Dagmara Patrycja Gniecka, Felicity B Hayes, Caitlin Rose Hennessy, Derek Lapren Hopkins, Brylie Noelle King, Megan Emma Limbacher, Katherine Ann MacBride, Jennifer Lee Mohnal, Josue Israel Munoz, Daniel James Novak, Laurel Marie Perrin, Antonela Sandu, Kate Lynn Schlagle, Rebecca Denise Siegel, Lane Philip Stevenson, Brandon Mark Taylor, Corbin Riley Tillett and Elle Anastasia Vandzura.
Gates: Lillian Madison Grant, Skylar Christopher Huff, Logan S Miller, Braden W Nale, Xavier Silvers, Virginia Leighann Sumner and Madison Wolford.
Pasquotank: Katie Maria Davis Barefoot, Quante Bazemore, Collin Michael Boyce, Jonathan William Bray, Patricia Bricker, Kayla Nichole Butler, Adrian Matthew Butts, Cayla Patricia Cammett, Lucas Cerveny, Jennifer W Collins, Tyler A Critcher, Sandra D Davis, Kaitlin Lee Fiedler, Zachary Michael Fruck, Bettina Shaunee Gatling, Haley Grace Hassell, Brandon Travis Jackson, Kirra Ashleigh Jones, Breanna Elizabeth Lacasse, Austin Latty, Ivan Li, Viviana Elizabeth Lopez-Valdez, Gia Han Ly, Megan Ashley McLemore, Christian Lee Meads, Caroline Ngoc Nguyen, Van Tran Tuyet Nguyen, Ashley Domonique Nixon, Lexi Danielle Pierce, Chyanne Myasia Roberts, Kyle Rust, Angelina Marie Sanchez, Annette Cuthrell Sawyer, Ryan Joseph Searle, Stephen Kenneth Senn, Stacie Nichole Simons, Jaquan Lamont Smith, Lauren Spence Suchy, Barbara A Volpe, Andrea Louise Wallio, Shante Lashonda Watson, Callie Dianna Weeks, Deshawn Quamaine White, Jennifer Lynne Wilson and Christopher Wisz.
Perquimans: Jaden Tyler Allen, Carissa Lynn Baker, Jewel Benton, Mason Scott Byrum, Trent Byrum, Kathryn E Christian, Maura Clare Colson, Joliegh Morgan Connor, Lauren Heath, Ryan Micahel Kowalski, Trenton Payne Mathews, Sydney Elyse Russell, Eby Anne Scaff, Katelyn Broughton Sharber, Brittany Thompson and Kevin Wall.
Other counties, states: Makayla Smith of Pitt; Kayla B Bateman of Tyrrell; Felisha Hasmath of Wake; Dalton Lee Gross of Pennsylvania; and Madison Brie Bowyer of Virginia.