College of The Albemarle’s Nu Nu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa has been recognized as a REACH Chapter for the 2020-21 academic year.
The recognition is part of the national REACH Rewards program that honors Phi Theta Kappa chapters excelling in membership development, specifically chapters who exceed 15 percent for their membership acceptance rate.
COA’s Nu Nu Chapter has 195 members, including early college students, students enrolled in diploma programs, students enrolled in associate degree programs of study and graduates.
“Phi Theta Kappa is a wonderful honors society that has shaped my college experience in countless ways in just one year,” said Jordan Mitchell, president of Phi Theta Kappa at COA. “The sense of camaraderie that accompanies accomplishing scholarship and service-based goals with my peers is unparalleled. I would proudly advocate the benefits of participation in the Nu Nu Chapter to anyone.”
COA’s Nu Nu Chapter is one of more than 1,000 Phi Theta Kappa chapters across the country recognized through the REACH Rewards program.
To recognize the Nu Nu Chapter’s achievement, the college was awarded four Phi Theta Kappa graduation stoles for members to wear at any upcoming graduation and induction celebrations.
The Nu Nu Chapter virtually participated in the Carolinas Regional Convention this month and will be virtually attending the national conference, PTK Catalyst 2021, in April.
The Nu Nu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at COA was chartered in April 1964.