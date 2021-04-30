College of The Albemarle is partnering with the North Carolina Science Olympiad to host a New Team Institute at COA-Elizabeth City July 13-15.
The three-day grant-funded institute is being offered to middle and high school teachers and students in the college’s seven-county service area.
The NCSO is a K-12 STEM competition benefits more than 9,500 middle and high school students. According to a COA press release, the Science Olympiad provides students with opportunities to learn science in an active and collaborative learning environment and offers encouragement for students to pursue science-related careers.
The goal of the New Team Institute is to develop after-school Science Olympiad programs in schools that do not currently have a team in northeastern North Carolina. The camp will help schools get the supplies and knowledge needed to start a team to compete in a regional tournament next spring.
“College of The Albemarle is excited to have the NC Science Olympiad New Team’s Institute at our college this summer and provide students and teachers in northeastern North Carolina the opportunity to engage in STEM activities with our faculty that will support the development of new NCSO teams in our area,” said Lisa Meads, dean of Arts and Sciences at COA.
One teacher or administrator and up to four students can register to represent their school.
The institute is sponsored with grant funds from the Burroughs Wellcome Foundation. The grant provides a teacher stipend and the cost of attendees’ travel, food and team supplies.
Registration is open at www.albemarle.edu/stem and the deadline to apply is May 15. Applicants will be notified of their acceptance status by June 1.