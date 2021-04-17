College of The Albemarle plans to boost the number of in-person classes during its upcoming summer semester.
COA will offer more than 25 face-to-face classes in its Arts and Sciences division at COA-Elizabeth City and COA-Dare, a “substantial” increase over what the college has offered during the previous three summer semesters, a press release states.
Most of the courses offered during the upcoming summer semester meet the general education requirements for degrees at COA. They also meet the requirements at four-year universities, making it convenient for students who want to take an extra class or two while home for the summer. In addition, the college will offer a variety of web conferencing and online classes for students unable to attend classes in person.
“Whether a student is new, returning or spending the summer at home from a four-year institution, COA has summer classes available to meet their general education requirements allowing them to get a step up on the next academic year,” said Lisa Meads, dean of Arts and Sciences at COA.
Because of social distancing requirements, COA will have limited seating capacity for face-to-face classes, Meads noted. She urged students interested in in-person classes to register as soon as possible. Registration is now open for the summer semester which begins May 17.
Registration is also now open for fall classes, Meads said. COA staff are excited about the prospect of having more students on campus “as we return to some normalcy,” she said.
“We will continue to adjust the fall schedule based on student registration trends,” Meads said. “If we see that more students are signing up for classes on campus than what we currently have scheduled, then we will respond by moving to a larger classroom or opening up additional sections.”
COA reminded students attending face-to-face classes that safety protocols will remain in place. They’ll be required to wear face coverings while in campus buildings and outside when social distancing isn’t possible. Disposable masks will be available at the front desk of buildings for those who need one and hand-sanitizing stations are located across all campus buildings.
Those interested in registering for summer classes can go so at www.albemarle.edu/register. The summer curriculum schedule is available at www.albemarle.edu/summer.
COA SBC taking part in marketing webinar
College of The Albemarle’s Small Business Center will participate in a webinar next month designed for small businesses in rural areas.
Titled, “Adapting Big City Marketing Tactics for Small Town Success,” the one-hour webinar will be held Tuesday, May 4, at 11 a.m., followed by a half-hour conference call Thursday, May 6, at 11 a.m.
Stephen Traversie of Sezen Creative will be the presenter for the webinar. Traversie is a marketing executive with experience across multiple markets for top-ranked retail, nightlife and hospitality brands, COA said in a press release. He will discuss “owning your customer” and the implications of using a “360 approach” for rural small business owners and entrepreneurs.
COA SBC’s and other Small Business Centers’ participation in the webinar is being funded through a grant from Rural LISC. The grant allows SBCs in the most rural parts of the state to have access to specialized topics and presenters as a way to help rural entrepreneurs and businesses deal with COVID-19’s impact to their business.
To register for the webinar, contact Todd Lyden at Bladen Community College at tlyden@bladencc.edu or call 910-879-5572.