Gabrielle Spence, 2022-23 vice president of service for the Nu Nu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at College of The Albemarle, chats with COA President Dr. Jack Bagwell during the Student Work Expo in October.

 Photo courtesy COA

College of The Albemarle’s Phi Theta Kappa Nu Nu Chapter recently achieved two milestones: earning Five-Star Chapter status for the first time, and becoming the first chapter in the 1,300-member society to do so.

COA’s chapter of the international honor society for college students worked throughout 2022 to fulfill the requirements for Five-Star Chapter status, attending conventions, planning and completing projects, conducting research, among other activities.