...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Gabrielle Spence, 2022-23 vice president of service for the Nu Nu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at College of The Albemarle, chats with COA President Dr. Jack Bagwell during the Student Work Expo in October.
College of The Albemarle’s Phi Theta Kappa Nu Nu Chapter recently achieved two milestones: earning Five-Star Chapter status for the first time, and becoming the first chapter in the 1,300-member society to do so.
COA’s chapter of the international honor society for college students worked throughout 2022 to fulfill the requirements for Five-Star Chapter status, attending conventions, planning and completing projects, conducting research, among other activities.
They participated virtually in the 2022 Carolinas Regional Convention in March and completing the Carolinas Region Service Project, raising money for the Sickle-Cell Anemia Association of America.
During the spring, they conducted an Honors in Action Project that researched the impact of play and fun for stress relief. The students wrote a paper on the project and hosted a Stress Relief Fun Day at COA-Elizabeth City that featured video games, board games, rock painting, Legos and a frisbee toss. More than 40 COA students participated in the event.
The chapter also organized a Student Work Expo to coincide with another college event, Advanced Manufacturing Day, that attracted 200 high school students to the COA-Currituck campus in October.
They also completed a 2022 Honors Case Study Challenge in November that studied the impact of playing video games as a stress reliever.
“I am extremely proud of our students and their outstanding accomplishments this year,” said Leah Jones, Nu Nu Chapter adviser and an associate professor of Academic Foundations and English at COA. “This is the first time our chapter has achieved ‘Five-Star Chapter’ status, and we are elated to now have this recognition.”
She added: “It was also very exciting to be the first chapter to earn the status this year. I look forward to continued success for the chapter moving forward.”
Many of the student officers for 2021-22 have graduated. The following students were or still are officers in the chapter:
• Carson Bettinger, of Currituck County, 2021-22 president
• Gabriel Dick, of Currituck, 2021-22 vice president of scholarship
• Lauren Flach, of Pasquotank County, public relations officer, 2021-22
• Logan Miller, of Gates County, 2021-22 vice president of fellowship
• Karah Young, of Currituck, 2021-22 vice president of leadership
• Ryan Searle, of Pasquotank, 2022-23 president
• Ahmya Rivera, of Pasquotank, 2022-23 vice president of leadership and vice president of scholarship
• Gabrielle Spence, of Pasquotank, 2022-23 vice president of service
• Catherine Washam, of Currituck, 2022-23 public relations officer/recording officer
• Madison Melton, of Gates, 2022-23 vice president of fellowship