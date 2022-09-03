College of The Albemarle’s Virtual STEM Program has been honored by a national higher education publication for its work helping promote interest in science, technology, engineering and math to elementary school students.
COA’s Virtual STEM program is one of 79 recipients of the 2022 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, COA said in a press release.
According to COA, the the Inspiring Programs in STEM Award is presented to colleges and universities that encourage and assist students from underrepresented groups to enter STEM fields.
COA’s Virtual STEM program was chosen for the award because “it engages and promotes STEM education and careers to school-aged children in their seven-county service area ... through interactive, hands-on STEM activities,” the college said in the release.
COA, in partnership with the NC BioNetwork, launched virtual STEM nights in October 2020. COA faculty members host the program on the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
Participants sign up in advance and are provided at-home STEM kits that allow them to complete interactive activities alongside COA faculty “while also learning the science behind the activity,” COA said. While the virtual STEM nights are geared toward elementary school-age children, “the events are fun for the whole family,” the college said.
COA’s Community STEM Outreach program is coordinated by Regina Price, who’s in charge of the college’s STEM Community Outreach, and is a joint effort by COA’s Mathematics & Engineering Department and Natural Sciences Department. In addition to the Virtual STEM Nights, the program also offers STEM summer camps and on-campus “star parties.”
Lisa Meads, dean of Arts and Sciences, said COA is excited about the Virtual STEM program’s potential.
“College of The Albemarle is excited that, through the use of Zoom, we can engage children and young adults across our seven-county service area in northeastern North Carolina in interactive virtual STEM activities while planting the seed in STEM education and careers,” she said.
COA will be featured, along with 78 other recipients, in the September 2022 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, which according to COA, is “the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education.”
COA celebrates 17 practical nursing grads
College of The Albemarle recently celebrated 17 graduates of the college’s 45th practical nursing class with a pinning ceremony on the COA-Elizabeth City campus.
The July 26 ceremony featured a presentation of pins to the 17 graduates, the lighting of their Nightingale Lamps and their recitation of the International Council of Nurses’ Pledge.
The graduates hailed from seven counties: Bertie, Camden, Currituck, Dare, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans.
Lauren Bolton was recognized for receiving both the Academic Excellence Award and the Program Distinction Award.
Giannina Sanchez was recognized for receiving the Mildred W. Moore Nursing Excellence Award, which was voted on by both faculty and her classmates.
While this was COA’s 45th practical nursing class, the program predates the founding of the college. Formerly operated by Albemarle Hospital, the program is now in its 59th year in the region, according to COA.
COA now also Military Spouse Friendly
After being named a Military Friendly School last year, College of The Albemarle has also been designed as a Military Spouse Friendly School for 2022-23.
Military Spouse Magazine uses information from both public sources and its own survey to choose colleges and universities for its annual list of Military Spouse Friendly colleges and universities. Among the criteria it measures are the college’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, transfer ability and advancement toward a degree, and loan default rates.
According to COA, more than 1,200 schools participated in Military Spouse Magazine’s survey but only 785 were named a Military Spouse Friendly School for 2022-23. COA won the designation “for its leading practices, outcomes, and effective programs for military spouses,” the college said in a press release.
Kris Burris, vice president for student success and enrollment management, said COA is “extremely pleased” to receive the Military Spouse Friendly designation after earning the Military Friendly designation in 2021-22.
“COA’s most recent strategic goals focus on increasing access, improving success, promoting diversity and strengthening relationships,” Burris said in a press release. “As such, we recognize the importance of fostering an environment that supports both our military students and their spouses.”
Burris said the college plans “to continue our commitment to providing academic supports, career planning and other resources to support our military families.”
The list of 2022-23 Military Spouse Friendly Schools can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.