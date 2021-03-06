A J.P. Knapp Early College student who is dually enrolled at College of The Albemarle is the college’s 2021 recipient of the North Carolina Community College System Academic Excellence Award.
Treacy Collier, who is scheduled to graduate this spring with an associate degrees in engineering and applied science in information technology/computer programming, was selected for the award presented to one student at each of the 58 community colleges across the state.
Collier, who has a 3.9 grade-point-average, has served in several leadership roles while at COA. He serves as chairman of the Student Government Association Community Service program and as a representative of the Project Unity Committee. Following graduation, he plans to transfer to a four-year institution.
“As a student at College of The Albemarle, I have had the opportunity to pursue rigorous academic coursework as well as unique and challenging leadership opportunities,” Collier said in a press release. “These experiences have equipped me to flourish in academic and professional settings in the future and have significantly shaped me as an individual.”
Collier said COA faculty have been key to both his academic success and his learning how to be a leader.
“My growth was supported by stellar faculty members who challenged me to tackle difficult content, think critically, question the status quo and explore topics that intrigued me,” he said. “They taught me that learning was more than just a grade; it was the catalyst to understanding how to best serve the world in which we live, love, and lead.”
Criteria for the North Carolina Community College System Academic Excellence Award are similar to the requirements for membership in the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Students chosen for the award must be currently enrolled at the college, have completed at least 12 semester hours in an associate degree program — or at least six hours of coursework toward a one-year certificate — and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher.