The Community STEM Outreach program will host its first virtual STEM event of the year on Thursday, Jan. 14.
“Snowball Catapult” will be held at 5:30 p.m.
Community STEM Outreach is a partnership between College of The Albemarle and the NC BioNetwork to offer programs focusing on science, technology, engineering and math for school-age children in COA’s seven-county service area.
The program is a joint endeavor between COA’s Mathematics & Engineering and Natural Sciences departments to engage children and young adults in STEM projects through events like Community Science Night and virtual STEM nights.
For more information about “Snowball Catapult” and to pre-register for a free science kit for the event, visit www.albemarle.edu/stem. Science kits may be picked up at any of COA’s four campuses during the week of the event. A recording of the event will be made available on COA’s website for those unable to join live.
A bonus activity, “Grinch Climber,” has been pre-recorded and is located on the STEM webpage at www.albemarle.edu/stem, along with the list of materials needed for the project.
School districts or groups interested in partnering with COA to host a STEM event should contact Lisa Meads at lisa_meads@albemarle.edu for more information.
8 graduate from Surgical Tech program
College of The Albemarle recently recognized the eight members of its Surgical Technology Class of 2020. The student graduates completed the program in December. The Surgical Technology program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs.