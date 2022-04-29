HERTFORD — Perquimans County Schools is getting closer to starting construction on a new track and soccer field at the Nixon Athletic Complex near Perquimans County High School.
According to a press release from the district, the new track will house a new soccer field and provide facilities for the school to practice and host track meets and soccer games. Currently the school does not have track facilities for student access, the district said.
To pay for the project, the Perquimans County Schools applied for a federal grant administered by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction in July 2021. A month later, the district got the green light to move forward with planning the project.
In October, the district began searching for architectural designers to provide plans and drawings for the new facility. After advertising and receiving bids, the Perquimans Board of Education conducted interviews and then selected CHA Consultant, Inc. to design project on Jan 24. The agreement was finalized on March 28, and work has begun on developing ideas and plans for construction.
The track project is expected to be a multi-year project. During phase one, the district will receive just over $1 million to cover costs for site preparation and construction of the track and soccer field. Additional funds will be needed in phase two to add lighting, seating, fencing and other items.
The additional funds for phase 2 will be sought through grants and from former donations by PCHS graduates, county businesses and residents, the district sai. The Perquimans County Schools Foundation, which spearheaded the recent effort to build the new baseball grandstand, will lead the fundraising for phase 2 of the project.
According to foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter, the first $1,000 pledge to the project was made this week by Perquimans Board of Education Chairwoman Anne White.
“The foundation board is pleased to be involved in this effort,” Lassiter said in the release. “It is exciting to see that the leadership in Perquimans County is providing our students the chance to have a modern-day track and soccer field which will serve them well for decades to come.”
Superintendent Tanya Turner said the district is “extremely excited” to have the funding needed to start the “much-needed and long-awaited” track where the district’s student-athletes can practice, play and host competitions.
“Our students have been able to win state track competitions with no track in the past, so I can only imagine what they will be able to achieve with this addition to the Nixon Athletic Complex,” she said. “We are also looking forward to opportunities to partner with the community and surrounding areas on events such as Special Olympics, ALS, and Relay for Life.”