...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM
EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to 2 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Gabriella Miller, (second from left) a senior at Currituck High School, recently signed with Wingate University’s acrobatic and tumbling team and will be attending the school this fall on both academic and athletic scholarships. She’s shown here with her family.
CURRITUCK — Gabriella Miller, a senior at Currituck High School, recently signed with Wingate University’s acrobatic and tumbling team and will be attending the school this fall on both academic and athletic scholarships.
At Wingate, she will be part of the inaugural acrobatics and tumbling team, Acro Tumbling, and pursue an undergraduate degree in exercise science. She plans to earn her doctorate in physical therapy and become a licensed physical therapist after graduation.
Miller has been a competitive gymnast with Ocean Tumblers Gymnastics in Chesapeake, Virginia, for more than nine years. She developed in the Xcel Program to the Platinum Level and earned the William Crepps Leadership Award in both 2018 and 2021.
Miller also competes in track and field at Currituck High School, has been a member of FFA, and is a team leader for the Currituck Country High School Hunters Safety Team. She plans to prepare for the EMT1 exam and become a licensed EMT on her 18th birthday.
3 graduate, 3 others on UMGC dean’s list
ADELPHI, Maryland — Three area residents were among the more than 7,600 students worldwide who recently graduated from the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland.
Michael Hurley of Elizabeth City earned an associate of arts in general studies, Kristin Michelle Humphries of Moyock earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration, and Roxanne Joy Desmond of Camden earned a master of science in information technology/information assurance.
Three other area residents were among the 9,800 UMGC students named to the school’s Dean’s List for the fall semester. Anna Brownell of Elizabeth City and Alli Lamborn and William Lamborn of Moyock received the honor.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5.
10 locals make WCU’s Chancellor’s List
CULLOWHEE — Ten area residents were among the more than 2,000 students named to the Chancellor’s List at Western Carolina University for the fall semester.
The students included Daniel Nadeau, Morgan Decastillia, Logan Hogge, and Deborah Sawyer of Elizabeth City; Christian Glave, Heather Hennessey, Cannon Pickell and Trinity Pittman of Moyock; and Gary Jordan and Kathryn Christian of Hertford.
To qualify for the honor, students must achieve a GPA of 3.8 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours.
Sunderlin on President’s List at The Citadel
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Dylan Sunderlin of Moyock was among the more than 90 cadets named to the President’s List at The Citadel for the fall 2022 semester.
According to the school, the list is a combination of the school’s dean’s list and the Commandant’s Distinguished List and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.
Johnson named to dean’s list at JMU
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Kayla Johnson of Moyock, a graphic design major seeking a bachelor of fine arts degree, was named to James Madison University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the honor, students must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.
Kelley makes dean’s list at SUNY Canton
CANTON, NY — Connor J. Kelley, a Moyock native seeking a bachelor of science degree in nursing, was named to the dean’s list at State University of New York at Canton for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the honor, full-time students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74.