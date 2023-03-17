Currituck Wingate signing

Gabriella Miller, (second from left) a senior at Currituck High School, recently signed with Wingate University’s acrobatic and tumbling team and will be attending the school this fall on both academic and athletic scholarships. She’s shown here with her family.

 Submitted photo

CURRITUCK — Gabriella Miller, a senior at Currituck High School, recently signed with Wingate University’s acrobatic and tumbling team and will be attending the school this fall on both academic and athletic scholarships.

At Wingate, she will be part of the inaugural acrobatics and tumbling team, Acro Tumbling, and pursue an undergraduate degree in exercise science. She plans to earn her doctorate in physical therapy and become a licensed physical therapist after graduation.