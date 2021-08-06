HERTFORD — Time is running out for local K-12 teachers to apply for grants of up to $1,500 from Albemarle Electric Membership Corp. through the Bright Ideas Education Grant Program.
Educators with creative project ideas who submit their application by Aug. 16 will be entered to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards in a statewide drawing. Interested teachers can find the application, along with grant-writing tips and program information, on the Bright Ideas website at ncbrightideas.com.
“Bright Ideas grants enable teachers to bring into the classroom fun and engaging projects that might otherwise lack the required funding,” said Gary Ray, General Manager of Albemarle EMC in a press release.
More than $15,000 will be awarded by Albemarle EMC to local educators for projects across all grade levels and subjects. Teachers at qualifying schools in Chowan, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Camden and Currituck counties can apply for grants individually or as a team.
Teachers are encouraged to submit their ideas for innovative, creative projects that will benefit students whether they are in the classroom or learning remotely, AEMC said.