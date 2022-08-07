Elizabeth City State University can stick another feather in its cap, courtesy of its low annual tuition cost.
DegreeChoices, a company that provides consumers information about college and career options, has ranked ECSU the number one historically black college or university for economic returns.
DegreeChoices said in an ECSU press release that it made its rankings according to how long it takes students to recoup what they’ve invested in their education. The ranking is also based on earningsplus, which calculates how much more or less students from a college or university earn compared to the weighted average for earnings in their state.
“Access to a higher education degree is transformational for students, and ECSU supports our community and our graduates by offering a quality, affordable education that changes the trajectory of their lives forever — for themselves and their families,” ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said in the release.
ECSU is able to offer students low-cost tuition thanks in part to the NC Promise Program. The state-funded program, which subsidizes ECSU’s costs, allows the university to charge in-state undergraduates $1,000 a year for tuition and out-of-state undergraduates $5,000 a year.
DegreeChoices said it ranked ECSU its top HBCU for economic returns after rating more than 2,000 undergraduate colleges and universities using public sources of data, specifically the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard and the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.
A Forbes article featuring the DegreeChoices’ rankings notes that “economic benefit” isn’t the only reason to pursue a college degree but when college costs have become more important, “the DegreeChoices economic score provides a particularly comprehensive comparison of the economic returns of the nation’s universities and colleges.”
According to ECSU, DegreeChoices is the latest site to recognize ECSU for its efforts to help students obtain an affordable higher education. Third Way named the university earlier this year the number one HBCU for helping students from lower-income households achieve economic success, and Student Loan Hero named ECSU its number one most affordable four-year HBCU.
“I am proud that our university continues to deliver on its promise of offering an affordable, accessible, high-quality education,” Dixon said. “Keep the #1’s coming.”