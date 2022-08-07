netting goes up on ECSU drone lab

A crew with the Florida-based construction firm Gorilla Netting installs netting at Elizabeth City State University’s new unmanned aircraft systems facility along Weeksville Road, Thursday.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City State University can stick another feather in its cap, courtesy of its low annual tuition cost.

DegreeChoices, a company that provides consumers information about college and career options, has ranked ECSU the number one historically black college or university for economic returns.