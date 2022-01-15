Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 1 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...East to southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck and Eastern Currituck Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM Sunday to 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected along the Atlantic coast and the shore of the Currituck and Albemarle sound. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&