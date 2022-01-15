The Dominion Energy Foundation has awarded the College of The Albemarle Foundation a $10,000 grant to expand the college’s offerings in science, technology, math and engineering, and to offer its STEM outreach programs in additional counties.
Winnie Wade, external affairs officer for Dominion Energy, presented COA President Jack Bagwell and other college officials the check during a recent visit.
“The Dominion Energy Foundation is happy to support COA with this grant so that northeastern North Carolina students will become more excited about STEM opportunities,” Wade said in a press release from the college.
According to Bagwell, part of the Dominion grant will “help us to continue our current work and explore new opportunities” in STEM education.
“At COA, we know that many rewarding careers are realized through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics pathways,” he said. “Accordingly, we have enhanced our STEM programming and worked with our K-12 partners and the public to expose students to STEM-related opportunities.
Part of the money will also support COA outreach efforts, such as its Community Science Night, Star Party at Dare, and virtual STEM nights. Those events are a joint venture between COA’s mathematics and engineering department and natural sciences department.
COA faculty members host a virtual STEM night on the second Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. Each STEM night is geared toward elementary school-age children but families are welcome.
Regina Price, chairwoman of the mathematics and engineering department, said the Dominion grant will help COA “bring more activities to all of our campuses.”
“This grant will allow us to bring more opportunities to our youth in Dare and Currituck counties,” she said. “We have seen great growth in participation over this past year, and look forward to continuing to grow this program.”
In fact, COA’s next virtual STEM night, “Cupid’s Arrow,” will be held Thursday, Feb. 10, at 5:30 p.m. Participants can preregister at www.albemarle.edu/stem before Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Participants can also pick up a free science kit for the virtual STEM night at any of COA’s four campuses or at the Gates County Community Center, beginning the week of the event. A list of supplies for the event are listed at www.albemarle.edu/calendar/stem, and a recording of the event will be made available on the site for those unable to attend.
Ten locals named to SNHU dean’s list
Southern New Hampshire University named 10 local residents to its fall 2021 President’s List.
The students include Renee’ Reid, Jeremiah Magnuson, Nicholas Stroh, Diane Yaglowski, Joni Barefoot, and Carissa Brimer of Elizabeth City; Sienna Gilmore and Cheryl Cross of Moyock; Arielle Keller of Grandy; and Carolyn Bassett of Edenton.
To qualify for the President’s List at the Manchester, New Hampshire-based university, full-time undergraduate students must earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 while earning 12 credits. Online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.