EDENTON — The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education could soon include two high school students as members.
The school board voted unanimously earlier this month to move forward with a plan to add one John A. Holmes junior to the school board in the 2022-23 school year and a second Holmes junior the following year.
Students selected to serve on the school board would be encouraged to attend all meetings but would not vote on issues coming before the board. They also would not participate in the board’s closed sessions or receive materials pertaining to school personnel, student records or legal matters.
Edenton-Chowan Superintendent Michael Sasscer, who recommended the plan, noted the school boards in neighboring Currituck and Camden counties already include student members. He said the superintendents in both the Camden and Currituck school districts said they “value this student leadership role.”
Sasscer, who served as a student government adviser for the Chapel Hill High School, told the Edenton-Chowan school board that he has a “passion for student voice and student advocacy” and wants to create more leadership opportunities for students.
Sasscer said allowing students to serve on the Board of Education also would help them be more prepared for college and future careers.
“What better modeled civic opportunity (for students) than to have a voice here at this table?” he asked.
Under Sasscer’s plan, students seeking to serve on the school board would apply in their sophomore year and be eligible to serve for two terms: during their junior and senior years.
To be eligible, students have to have a 3.0 grade-point average and maintain a 3.0 GPA to remain on the board. They also need to include a letter of recommendation from a teacher, principal or counselor that also contains a signature from their parent or guardian.
Students who apply should possess “enthusiasm, leadership, commitment, public speaking skills, writing skills, readiness to serve and broad perspectives,” Sasscer said.
Applicants for the school board seats will make a presentation on why they want to be selected during an open session of the board in May of each school year. The school board will then consider each applicant in closed session before voting in open session to confirm the student selected.
According to Sasscer’s plan, the first junior selected to serve on the board will be chosen in the 2022-23 school year. The student will also serve on the board during the 2023-24 as a senior, should they choose to do so. Then during the 2023-24 school year, a second junior will be chosen to serve on the board.
Student school board members would be responsible for communicating student issues to the board, with the senior board member providing a five-minute presentation each board meeting related to student issues.
Sasscer said both student board members may meet with both himself and the board chairman, currently Gene Jordan.
Sasscer said the next steps will be to begin advertising the plan at Holmes, followed by submission of a new school board policy for first reading in March.
“This will give the board an opportunity to look things over during March and consider a vote in April on the policy code,” Sasscer said.
Sasscer said the staff at Holmes are “very enthused” about the plan. School board members were as well.
“I think this is a wonderful idea,” said board member Gil Burroughs.
Jordan agreed, saying, “I like the idea as well. I had concerns about exposing students to certain legal risks, but I think Dr. Sasscer has taken care of that, as long as they are not involved in personnel matters or things that will not trip them up.”