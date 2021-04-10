EDENTON — The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education is scheduled to vote next week to recommend to Chowan commissioners both the interior design and a funding plan for a $50 million new school to replace the aging John A. Holmes High School.
Rick Ott, with project manager M.B. Khan Construction Co. Inc., told a joint committee of commissioners and board of education members in March that the school’s price tag includes the cost of construction for both phases of the project, demolition of the existing school and the cost of installing light fixtures, carpet and furniture. It also includes the cost of moving the Scout Hut, which is currently along North Broad Street, to Park Avenue.
LS3P Associates, the architect on the school project, has also drawn some preliminary blueprints for the school’s first phase, School Superintendent Michael Sasscer said. The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education is expected to vote Tuesday to build the school as a seamless construction project, meaning its second phase will begin shortly after the first is completed.
The school board will also vote on whether the new school will have a pool. Sasscer and Commissioner Larry McLaughlin noted that private citizens and potential corporate donors have approached officials about funding the pool’s construction.
“Whether the pool is funded through private means or public will be a decision the Board of Education will have to make,” Sasscer said.
He also noted that if the pool is privately funded, it could be built separately, somewhere away from school property.
The school’s phase I design currently puts the career and technology classes on the first floor, with the second floor devoted to more traditional academic classrooms, Sasscer said.
Sasscer said once the school board approves the designs, they will be posted on the website LS3P and the school district have been using to share information on the new high school, https://www.ls3p.com/johnaholmeshighschool/.
Sasscer is expected to provide commissioners a more specific and detailed presentation on the school project on April 19.
Also during that meeting, commissioners are scheduled to vote on a funding plan for the new high school. The county has $15 million — $10 million in state funds and a $5 million county match — to put toward the cost of the construction project’s first phase. The county plans to finance the remainder of the school’s $35 million cost with a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
County Manager Kevin Howard provided commissioners with a summary of a report by Davenport and Associates on financing the project. The report includes two scenarios: one that builds just the school, the second that builds the school with a natatorium.
Under the first scenario, the loan would be for $35 million and the USDA funds would be released in 2024, when the school is expected to be complete. No tax increase would be required.
Under the second scenario, the county would borrow $44.1 million — $35 million in 2024 and $9.1 million to be released in 2026. Reserves totaling $1,062,473 would be required to pay off the loan. The county’s total debt service under the second proposal would be $67,078,396.
According to the report, an upfront property tax increase of .53 of a cent would be needed in 2022, increasing to .62 of a cent in 2029, followed by .63 of a cent in 2030.
Howard said the extra tax revenue collected starting in 2022 would be saved in the county’s capital fund. Anything not used by the new high school project could be used for other capital projects such as the county jail, Howard said.
In both scenarios, the county would exceed its self-imposed 2% debt ratio, Howard said. Under the first scenario, the county would exceed the debt ratio for eight years. Under the second, the debt ratio would be exceeded for 13 years. That could change as other debts are paid off, Howard said.
The USDA loan, which would be a 30-year note with a 2.5% interest rate, would close upon substantial completion of the project, and payments would begin one year later. The county would need to obtain short-term interim financing while the school is being constructed. The interim financing would be paid off from USDA loan proceeds when the loan closes.
Howard and Sasscer noted that if the county decided to hold a bond referendum to finance the school project and it failed, the county would not be able to then apply for a USDA loan.
“The federal government would find it hard to fund a project the people didn’t support,” Howard said.