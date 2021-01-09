The Elizabeth City Foundation has announced it's accepting applications from area students for four different college scholarships.
The scholarships, which will be awarded for the 2021-22 academic year, include the following:
• The Bess Tillett/P. P. Gregory Scholarship. It's available to Camden County residents who plan to attend a college or university of their choice. Multiple scholarships are awarded, with the award amounts varying.
• The Ray S. Jones Scholarship. It's available to a resident of Camden or Pasquotank counties who plan to attend either North Carolina State University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill or Wake Forest University. One $5,000 scholarship is awarded.
• The William K. Wassink Medical Scholarship. It's available to a resident of Camden or Pasquotank counties majoring in a medical field at the college or university of their choice. One $5,000 scholarship is awarded.
• The Phil and Isabelle Sawyer Scholarship. It's available to a Pasquotank County resident attending Wake Forest University. One $18,000 scholarship is awarded.
Scholarship applications may be found online at the Foundation’s website, www.elizabethcityfoundation.org. All scholarship applications are due March 15, with award notices announced in May.