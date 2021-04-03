Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools this week named its Teachers of the Year for 2021-22. They include:
• Elizabeth Jordan of Central Elementary
• Julie Gregory of J.C. Sawyer Elementary
• Wendy Wenthe of Northside Elementary
• Chandra Eley of P.W. Moore Elementary
• Dana Hawley of Pasquotank Elementary
• Holly Cartwright of the pre-K Education Program
• Teenia Riddick of Sheep-Harney Elementary
• Melanie Burley of Weeksville Elementary
• Margie Twiford of Elizabeth City Middle
• Christi Williams of River Road Middle
• Sarah Byrum of Northeastern High
• Wendy Channel of Pasquotank High
The 12 individual school campus Teachers of the Year will now be considered for the ECPPS District Teacher of the Year for 2021-22 Finalists will be announced soon and the district Teacher of the Year will be announced in May.
ECPPS seeking COA trustee nominees
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education is currently seeking candidates interested in filling a seat on the College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees. The ECPPS board appoints four members of the COA trustee board and one of those appointees will be leaving the board before this summer.
Persons interested in being appointed to the trustee board cannot be a member or employee of the ECPPS board; must be a resident of Pasquotank County or a county contiguous to Pasquotank; cannot have been employed full time by COA within five years prior to their appointment; and cannot be the spouse or child of a person currently employed full time by COA.
The deadline for submitting a resume and letter of interest is April 30. The ECPPS board plans to approve a new member to join the COA trustee board at its meeting in June.
Resumes and letters of interest may be submitted by mail to: Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, Office of the Superintendent, P.O. Box 2247, Elizabeth City, NC 27906-2247 or by email to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us.
Questions about the appointment may be directed to: Tammy W. Sawyer, director of Community Schools/PIO/Executive Assistant to the Superintendent and Board of Education, at twsawyer@ecpps.k12.nc.us or by calling her 252-335-2981, ext 142.