The Elizabeth City Rotary Club presented its annual scholarships to area graduates on Monday. The recipients were (l-r) Abigail Broyles, Camden County High School; Alexander Andrews, Camden Early College; Kensey Tarkington, Camden County High; Emely Arredondo, Camden County High; Gabrielle Morgan, Northeast Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technologies; Na'Tazhia Griffin, Elizabeth City Pasquotank County Early College; Jazmine Paxton, Camden County High; Della Pierce, New Life Academy; Olivia Mullen, Camden Early College; Zoe Pureza, Northeastern High School and Meihui Wu, Northeast Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technologies.
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club presented 11 high school graduates from Pasquotank and Camden counties a total of $26,000 in college scholarships earlier this week.
The local Rotary Club presented its annual student scholarships during a luncheon at St. Philip’s Chapel at Christ Episcopal Church on Monday. The club presented 10 graduates from the class of 2022 with scholarships of $2,500 each, and another scholarship for $1,000 to another student.
The recipients’ name, school they attended, scholarship amount and name of the scholarship they were presented follows:
• Zoe Pureza, Northeastern High School, $2,500, Elizabeth City Rotary Club Memorial Scholarship;
• Kensey Tarkington, Camden County High School, $2,500, Maude and Horace Reid Scholarship;
• Na’Tazhia Griffin, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Early College, $2,500, Thornton-Little Scholarship;
• Alexander Andrews, Camden Early College High School, $2,500, Thornton-Little Scholarship;
• Jazmine Paxton, Camden County High School, $2,500, Thornton-Little Scholarship;
• Emely Arredondo, Camden County High School, $2,500, Miles Clark Memorial Scholarship;
• Olivia Mullen, Camden Early College High School, $2,500, Miles Clark Memorial Scholarship;
• Meihui Wu, Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, $2,500, William G. Gaither Scholarship;
• Abigail Broyles, Camden County High School, $2,500, A.B. Houtz and Jeanette Houtz Mast Scholarship;
• Della Pierce, New Life Academy, $2,500, A.B. Houtz and Jeanette Houtz Mast Scholarship;
• Gabrielle Morgan, Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, $1,000, Supporting Local Universities Scholarship (Elizabeth City State University).