Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools continues its celebration in February of Career and Technical Education Month by highlighting the district’s business and marketing programs, career clusters, pathways and associated intra-curricular student organizations. The district is also celebrating CTE student accomplishments during the first semester of the school year.
The following are CTE classes offered in business and marketing: Marketing, Marketing Applications, Entrepreneurship I and Entrepreneurship II, Business Essentials (principles of business), Microsoft Office, Business Management I and Business Management II.
Students enrolled in business and marketing classes also participate in several student organizations including FBLA and DECA. NC FBLA helps prepare students pursuing job opportunities in business technologies career pathways including: accounting and finance, information systems, business management and applications, small business entrepreneurship, business administration, and office systems technology.
DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.
ECPPS students are also offered the following business classes at the middle school level: Keyboarding and Word Processing, Introduction to Office Productivity, and Office Productivity Applications.
Several students from Pasquotank County High School performed well in the recent N.C. DECA Marketing Competitive Events Conference in Greenville. They included:
• Zhaniyah Liverman, 1st place, Principles of Marketing Series
• Leneice Graham, 3rd place, Principles of Marketing Series
• Blake Greico, 1st place in Sports and Entertainment Marketing Individual Series
Pasquotank also had 15 DECA members who were proficiency score winners, four who were top comprehensive exam score winners, nine top role play winners and eight series finalists.
DECA members in ECPPS will also be attending the state-level NC DECA Career Development Conference Feb. 23-26. Seventeen students will be competing in the following areas: Automotive Marketing Series, Hotel & Lodging Management, Business Finance Services, Retail Merchandising, Quick Serve Restaurant Management, Principles of Marketing, Principles of Hospitality and Tourism, Integrated Marketing Campaign Event Series, Restaurant Food Services Marketing, Marketing Management Team Decision Making.
Students will also have a chance to compete in the NC DECA International Career Development Conference April 22-26. Those who qualify at the state competition will compete in Atlanta, Georgia.