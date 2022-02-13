To celebrate Career and Technical Education Month, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is highlighting in February the district’s CTE programs, career clusters, pathways and associated intra-curricular student organizations. It’s also highlighting CTE student activities and achievements during the first semester of the school year.
One CTE pathway expanded this year is Adobe Academy. The pathway provides students with hands-on experience in graphic design and Adobe programs. Courses offered include: Adobe Visual Design I, Adobe Visual Design II, Adobe Video Design I.
In Adobe Visual I, students learn how to create logos and original artwork using Adobe Illustrator. The visual design classes teach students design techniques for business cards, flyers, brochures, buttons, and T-shirts.
Photography plays an important role in students’ projects. Adobe courses provide students opportunities to enhance their photography skills.
As students advance to Adobe Visual Design II, they begin to take on what ECPPS refers to as “school-level and real-world projects.” The video design course helps students create public service announcements, silent films, stop motion animation, and instructional videos. The video design course also introduces students to a variety of careers available in the film industry.
One new pathway added to the CTE program this year is Teaching as a Profession. The pathway will be offered in 2022-23 and, as the name suggests, the pathway is designed to encourage students to consider teaching as a career.
Students taking TAAP courses will have opportunities to work alongside a teacher and participate in classroom activities with students.
“With the high demand for educators that we are experiencing nationally, this is a great experience for students as well as an opportunity to earn college credits,” ECPPS said in a press release.
Courses offered in the TAAP pathway include: Teaching as a Profession I, Teaching as a Profession II, Teaching as a Profession Field Experience.