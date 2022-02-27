Students in Eugene Rountree’s Firefighter Technology class practice putting out a fire. The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools’ Fire Technology program allows students to train on all aspects of firefighting, preparing them for work as either a career or volunteer firefighter.
Bruce Goodrich’s Auto I students diagnose a problem with a car while studying steering and suspension systems. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools students who earn certification in automotive service excellence can pursue entry-level employment at automotive repair facilities or continue their education at a technical school.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools continues its celebration of Career and Technical Education Month by highlighting the district’s Firefighter Technology and Automotive Services programs this week.
Fire technology allows students to train on all aspects of firefighting, preparing them for work as either a career or volunteer firefighter.
Students learn everything from proper use of personal protective equipment and correct use of fire hoses to apply water to a fire, to proper use of ladders and hand tools such as axes and pike poles. Students also learn appropriate rescue techniques.
Students who complete all of the high school modules for Firefighter Technology can attend the fire control course at a community college like College of The Albemarle. Upon completing both the high school and college course, a student is certified to work as a firefighter in North Carolina.
After becoming a certified firefighter students can also attend other classes to become certified as hazmat technicians or technical rescue personnel.
Seven former ECPPS students who completed the Firefighter Technology program are currently employed with the Elizabeth City Fire Department; others volunteer their time to volunteer fire departments in their community.
ECPPS also offers students enrolled in the CTE program an opportunity to earn an automotive service excellence certification by taking classes such as Automotive Service Fundamentals, and Automotive I, II and III.
The ASE Education Foundation is an accredited training program in auto maintenance and light repair. Earning this certification allows students to pursue entry-level employment at automotive repair facilities. Other students choose to continue their education at various technical schools offered around the country.