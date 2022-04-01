The Elizabeth City Public Schools Theatre will present three performances of the musical "The Wiz" at Arts of the Albemarle's Maguire Theatre next weekend. Performances will be at 7 p.m. both Thursday and Saturday, April 9, and at 2 p.m. on April 9.
The Elizabeth City Public Schools Theatre will present three performances of the musical "The Wiz" at Arts of the Albemarle's Maguire Theatre next weekend.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. both Thursday and Saturday, April 9, and at 2 p.m. on April 9.
Williams F. Brown wrote the book and Charlie Smalls penned the music and lyrics for the Tony-Award-winning musical, which is based on the classic "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" by L. Frank Baum.
"The Wiz" originally debuted on Broadway in 1974 and was later made into the well-known film starring Diana Ross. The show recently made a comeback in a live TV broadcast, "The Wiz Live."
The musical contains the basic storyline of Baum's book and the 1939 film, "The Wizard of Oz," in which Dorothy and her dog are miraculously whisked away to the magical fantasy land of Oz. Only in "The Wiz," Dorothy is a kindergarten teacher from Harlem, not a schoolgirl from Kansas.
The ECPPS Theatre is composed of students from Northeastern High School, Pasquotank County High School and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College. The show’s pit orchestra is a collaboration between the Northeastern and Pasquotank County High School bands and their directors, Nicholas Stanley and Delmonte Griffin, and includes ECPPS staff members and alumni. ECPPS staff, alumni and community members also make up the pit singers for the musical.
The students have been rehearsing the play since mid-February, working with director Leigh Dix, vocal directors Monica Williams and Emily Tabolt, and choreographer Micah Stone.
According to the school district, the ECPPS Theatre student cast is enjoying being able to return to theatre production after two years of quarantine restrictions.
"The theatre is where they can express themselves, learn to work collaboratively, build self-esteem and make strong friendships that will last a lifetime," the school district said.
Tickets are $12 for general admission, $7 for students in grades K-12, and free for kids younger than 4. They're available online at www.our.show/ecppsthewiz and at the door.