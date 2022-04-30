Elizabeth City State University's Department of History recently received a $20,200 grant from the American Historical Association to grow the study of history and the humanities at the university.
The department plans to use the grant to foster innovative teaching, research, and recruiting practices, as well as bring scholars, writers and artists to campus, the university said in a press release. The department will also purchase equipment for a digital history studio which will allow students and faculty to develop projects that can be shared via social media and other outlets.
“These funds will allow us to expand our efforts in preparing and training our students for a wide variety of careers that bring together historical research and cutting-edge technologies, creating a bridge between history, the humanities, and STEM fields,” said Dr. Charles Reed, a history and social sciences professor who applied for the grant.
The program also hopes the planned guest speakers, workshops, and projects will aid in its ongoing community history efforts. Dr. Melissa Stuckey, a history professor who is spearheading classroom project-based research about Elizabeth City’s African American community, sees a lot of potential for that use of the funds.
“The grant will allow us to continue to engage the university and the community in the work of researching, documenting, preserving, and interpreting the rich histories of ECSU, Elizabeth City, and northeastern North Carolina,” she said.
ECSU's history program offers a major in history with concentrations in race, gender and ethnicity studies and digital and public history, as well as a minor in Black/Africana studies. The program has produced many of the region's social studies teachers over the years and prepared other student-scholars for a number of careers.
ECSU’s award comes from a special AHA grant program called Sustain and Advance the Work of Historical Organizations Program. The AHA was awarded $2.5 million from the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and in turn, SHARP provided grants ranging from $12,000 to $75,000 to 50 institutions adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.