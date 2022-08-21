Members of the ECSU Community Emergency Response Team participate in a disaster response training exercise with a Marine Corps Osprey flight crew. The ECSU CERT team was awarded the Innovation of the Year Award by the National CERT Association this week.
A team of 65 students, faculty and staff members at Elizabeth City State University has won a national award for its efforts helping train other community residents in disaster preparedness and emergency response.
The ECSU Community Emergency Response Team was awarded the Innovation of the Year Award by the National CERT Association at the organization’s awards ceremony in Galveston, Texas on Thursday.
Formed in 2018, ECSU’s CERT members are trained to offer certification courses in disaster preparedness and emergency response. The university also offers a bachelor of science degree in emergency management.
Suu-Va Tai, president of the National CERT Association, said ECSU’s campus-based CERT program had “proven the challenges that may occur can be tackled.”
Tai cited the ECSU CERT’s efforts writing grants, leading training and exercises, creating YouTube demonstrations, and its “forward thinking” application for experimental funds from the U.S. Department of Education. According to Tai, those funds, which ECSU received, will pay federal work study students for participating in CERT training and activities for a three-year period.
Dr. Kevin Kupietz, associate professor in ECSU’s Department of Aviation and Emergency Management, called the award from the National CERT Association a “testament to the hard work of our students and the entire campus.” He noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, ECSU’s CERT was a “critical and readily utilized resource.” He also sees ECSU’s CERT as a model for other campuses.
“I’m certain that our advocacy for this program will assist other colleges and universities, including our sister historically black colleges and universities, across the nation to develop an active and engaged CERT that works to serve in communities in preparing and responding to crises,” he said.
Chancellor Karrie Dixon said she, too, sees ECSU’s CERT serving as a model to other campuses.
“The university is thrilled that the important work done by our students and faculty, under the leadership of Dr. Kevin Kupietz, ... serves as a model for other CERTs across the nation,” she said. “Our CERT enables our students to be better prepared to become an asset to our communities when disasters arise, and has ignited their interest in this field of study.”
Created by Community Emergency Response Team leaders across the U.S. in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the non-profit National CERT Association was established in September 2019 as a way for CERT teams to communicate and share resources.