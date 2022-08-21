ECSU CERT team

Members of the ECSU Community Emergency Response Team participate in a disaster response training exercise with a Marine Corps Osprey flight crew. The ECSU CERT team was awarded the Innovation of the Year Award by the National CERT Association this week.

 Photo courtesy ECSU

A team of 65 students, faculty and staff members at Elizabeth City State University has won a national award for its efforts helping train other community residents in disaster preparedness and emergency response.

The ECSU Community Emergency Response Team was awarded the Innovation of the Year Award by the National CERT Association at the organization’s awards ceremony in Galveston, Texas on Thursday.